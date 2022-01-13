Premier League betting: Back Dan Burn to score a header for Brighton vs Crystal Palace at 28/1

Jones Knows loves nothing more than backing a centre-back to score at big odds and is tipping up Dan Burn to head home at 28/1 on Friday night.

How did our bet do on the last matchday?

Breaking even is a never a bad day at the office when you play the bigger prices. Four points staked, four points returned thanks to both Lucas Moura and Michael Keane landing a shot apiece in a double that paid 3/1. Keane's scuffed attempt came in stoppage time. Better late than never, eh?

My Liverpool to win and 28+ match total shots at 5/1 was sitting very pretty on 40 minutes at Stamford Bridge with the Reds coasting at 2-0 to the good and already 14 shots being posted in the match. Then Mateo Kovacic decided to turn into Matt Le Tissier to spark a Chelsea comeback and the shots eventually dried up in a cagey second half.

Meanwhile, I'm still waking up in cold sweats thinking about Stuart Attwell delving into his pocket time and time again in the Arsenal vs Manchester City game. I was on Arsenal +2 handicap, under 3.5 goals and under 50 match booking points at 100/30. It was a bet that at 55 minutes was cantering home - the jockey celebrating, waving his whip in the air sort of levels. Arsenal were 1-0 up and defending astutely in restricting City whilst Attwell had yet to show any cards.

I was at The Emirates working on blogging and match reporting duty and having to write about Attwell's penalty and card frenzy eight-minute spell where he showed three yellow cards and a red to take the booking points to 50 in a blink of an eye was a real test of my journalistic mettle. So, the bet lost and Attwell was given a Jones Knows stare at full-time as he left the field. His actions made my working day a far busier one, plus a bet had gone down the pan. Double trouble. Why do you do the things you do, Stuart?

Image: Dan Burn is 28/1 to score with another header this weekend

Backing centre-backs to score or use their head in some regard is like settling down in front of the fire on a winters day. It makes me feel warm.

Should the tallest player in the Premier League who scored a header in his last Premier League game really be 28/1 to score another header? Well, that's the reality of the odds on Dan Burn's chances of scoring one against Crystal Palace, who have conceded 11 goals from set pieces this season (excluding penalties) - only Leicester (12) have conceded more.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Crystal Palace Friday 14th January 7:00pm

Burn has started the last five games for Graham Potter at centre-back and his obvious aerial threat is a weapon for Brighton to utilise in a game where they should gain plenty of set-piece situations. Burn strides into the match not only with a goal to his name in his last Premier League appearance, but also having won 14 aerial duels in the FA Cup clash with West Brom at the weekend.

No player has won more in a single game across the Premier League and FA Cup this season. I'll be backing him to score at 28/1 and to have a header on target at 7/1 with Sky Bet.