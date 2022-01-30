Tottenham agree deals to sign Juventus duo Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur

Tottenham have agreed deals with Juventus to sign winger Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

Uruguay international Bentancur will do his medical remotely from his homeland, with the player currently preparing to face Venezuela with his national team on Tuesday.

Kulusevski, meanwhile, is flying into the UK on Sunday night to complete his medical at the north London club's training ground .

Kulusevski will arrive on loan - with Spurs having an option to sign him permanently - while Bentancur will cost £20m.

The move for Sweden international winger Kulusevski comes after Spurs were beaten to the signing of Porto's Luis Diaz by Liverpool.

Spurs wanted to sign the Colombia international this month, but he preferred a move to Jurgen Klopp's side and completed his switch to Anfield on Sunday.

Tottenham also missed out on Wolves forward Adama Traore, who instead re-joined Barcelona on loan.

Kulusevski has made 27 appearances for Juventus in all competitions this season, but only seven of those were starts.

The 21-year-old - who has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract - has scored twice during the current campaign.

Image: Rodrigo Bentancur was also a target for Aston Villa

Bentancur has featured more regularly for Juve this season, making 18 starts in all competitions and providing three assists.

Aston Villa were also keen to sign the 24-year-old Uruguay international, but saw a £20.5m offer rejected by Juventus earlier this month, according to Sky in Italy.

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham's managing director of football, oversaw the signings of Kulusevski from Atalanta in January 2020 and Bentancur from Boca Juniors in 2017 during his time at Juventus.

Image: Spurs' transfer chief Fabio Paratici (left) signed Kulusevski during his time at Juventus

Sky Sports News has been told that, once Spurs conclude the deals for Kulusevski and Bentancur, it is unlikely they will sign any more players before the deadline.

However, there could still be outgoings from the club, with Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli and Bryan Gil all possibly leaving before Monday night.

Lewes forward Ollie Tanner's move to Tottenham is off with the Isthmian Premier League club claiming the player was unable to agree personal terms.

Tottenham agreed a deal with Lewes to sign the teenager earlier this week but the East Sussex side are expecting the player to remain with them.

A Lewes statement read: "Lewes Football Club would like to confirm that whilst the club and a Premier League club agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Ollie Tanner, Ollie and the Premier League club were not ultimately able to agree personal terms and he remains a Lewes FC player.

"Tanner missed today's game against AFC Hornchurch due to an injury sustained midweek and we look forward to welcoming him back to the side as soon as he has recovered."

