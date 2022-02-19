England Women vs Spain Women: Sarina Wiegman planning changes for Arnold Clark Cup showdown

England manager Sarina Wiegman has confirmed she will make changes for Sunday's Arnold Clark Cup showdown with Spain at Carrow Road.

Wiegman's side drew 1-1 with Canada in their opening fixture on Thursday evening.

And speaking at her pre-match press conference on Saturday morning, she said: "Yes, there will be some changes.

"As we said before this camp, we have the opportunity to try out some things because we have three games in six days.

"We want to see some things, we want to develop our style of play and we want to see combinations of players together to see how they connect, so tomorrow we have that opportunity and we will make some changes."

England Women line-up vs Canada England Women: Earps, Daly, Greenwood, Bright, Stokes, Walsh, Williamson, Toone, Kirby, Russo, Hemp.

Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze, who had not played for her country since undergoing knee surgery during the summer, and record goalscorer Ellen White were second-half substitutes against the Olympic champions and will hope to be among those who get their chance from a fully-fit squad.

Wiegman said: "So far everyone is available. We will train after this press conference, so hopefully that stays that way and we have choices to make."