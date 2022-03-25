Gareth Bale's heroic Wales performance against Austria fuelled by 'disgusting' Spanish press headlines

Gareth Bale labelled Spanish newspaper headlines targeting him as "disgusting" after his two goals against Austria put Wales within one game of reaching the World Cup.

Wales moved one step closer to their first World Cup since 1958 as Bale stole the show in a 2-1 win over Austria in the play-off semi-final.

Spanish media outlets had criticised Bale after he linked up with Wales having been absent for Real Madrid in Sunday's El Clasico against Barcelona.

Spanish newspaper Marca ran the image of a happy looking Bale and Joe Rodon in Welsh training gear alongside the headline "it doesn't hurt anymore".

Bale was also called a "parasite" by a journalist for Marca.

Bale's celebration for the first goal was full of emotion as he looked to be sending a message to some of his doubters by mouthing words into the camera.

He explained the celebration after the game, as he was asked if he was sending a specific message and to who. Bale said to Sky Sports: "I don't need to send a message, honestly. It's a waste of my time. It's disgusting and they should also be ashamed of themselves. I'm not fussed. End of."

On the game itself, a game that took Wales to a play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine, Bale said: "It was a massive game. We knew coming into it how big a game it was and we had to perform. We had to dig deep and look at our experience in big games and it's a perfect scenario."

Bale was substituted to a standing ovation in the closing stages but allayed any fears over a possible injury.

"I had some cramp at the end which I guess is normal but I'll run into the ground for this country and we all did that tonight," he said.

"It's fantastic. Half the job done. The good thing now is that we can enjoy tonight because the game is in June. Still another very tough game against either Scotland or Ukraine and we'll be ready for that when it comes."

Ramsey: It's not been easy for Bale

Aaron Ramsey also stepped up when his country needed him, putting in an all-action showing in midfield despite - like Bale - struggling for minutes over the past year with Juventus before moving to Rangers in January.

Ramsey said of Bale: "It's not been easy for him, but playing for his country means everything to him and you can see that the way he plays, he enjoys himself.

"We are a great group here, we get on very well - we want to play and work hard for each other and he's no different. He can produce moments of magic like that in the game."

The result means both Ramsey and Bale still have a chance to make a World Cup for the first time in their careers.

Ramsey added: "It means everything. Playing in front of these fans, what more could you want? We are one game away from the World Cup which is everything for myself, Bale, for the nation and for the group of lads.

"This is what we want. We've come a very long way since the early days and this would just be the icing on the cake now for us to qualify for the World Cup. Still a bit of work to be done, but we will enjoy tonight."

Marca: 'Never pay attention to Bale'

Bale's performance and subsequent interview did little to avert the attention of the Spanish press, with Marca leading with a retort to the Welshman on Friday morning, accusing him of faking a back injury that kept him out of Real Madrid's humiliating loss to Barcelona at the weekend, four days before he scored both goals in Wales's win over Austria.

"Never pay attention to Bale" was the latest headline in relation to the forward, with a long editorial following which included an unnamed source from the Real Madrid training ground quoted as saying his appearance in Cardiff was "one day less for it to stop being a problem".

The 32-year-old's decision to miss El Clasico last weekend was again called into question too, with the piece ending: "Last Sunday he decided that the discomfort he felt in his back was enough to say no to the Clasico. Too much to even be on the bench. Four days later he has been decisive in Wales' win. That's Bale."

The 32-year-old has played only a handful of games at Real Madrid this season and Spanish media criticised him for missing their 4-0 home loss in the Clasico on Sunday with an apparent back injury.

"Bale. Go. Home. Now. In that order," read the headline on a column by AS editor-in-chief Tomas Roncero.

"Last night he rose again, as a kind of Braveheart of the country of the Dragon with a formidable performance. Real Madrid would be proud of him if it weren't for the fact that four days ago he left the team stranded, alluding to a false back injury, and miserably erased himself from the Clasico against Barca."

Page: Bale's free-kick the best I've ever seen

Wales manager Robert Page described Bale's free-kick for the opening goal as the best he had ever seen.

"It hasn't sunk in properly yet," he told Sky Sports. "What a game, what a night, what an occasion.

"The star man turns up and that's the best free-kick I've ever seen in my life.

"Two great goals. A deflected goal against makes it an anxious last half an hour but, to a man, I thought we were outstanding tonight.

"The players thoroughly deserve all the plaudits they are going to get. They are an unbelievable group of men.

Page also hailed the supporters inside the Cardiff City Stadium for their role in the victory.

"Our supporters got us through it, one million per cent," he said. "When they sing the national anthem that late on, that gets you across the line. They didn't fail tonight, they helped us through it."