Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says back Leeds to beat Crystal Palace and Raphinha to score at 9/2

Our tipster Jones Knows previews the Monday Night Football clash between Crystal Palace and Leeds and thinks Jesse Marsch's men could collect a vital win.

How many midweek winners for Jones Knows? Liverpool to be winning at half-time vs Man Utd 5/6

Everton to draw with Leicester 12/5

Everton 1-1 Leicester 7/1

Wins for Newcastle, Man City & Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Leeds, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

If Patrick Viera was Graham Potter or Thomas Frank, would he be getting the same level of rave reviews at Crystal Palace? Last time I looked both of those clubs were higher in the table than Palace. I'm not pouring cold water on what has been a much-improved season for Palace but I do think they've been overhyped slightly due to who is managing them and what he achieved as a player. That could be worth exploring when assessing next season's ante post markets, especially if they lose Conor Gallagher.

Crystal Palace

Leeds United Monday 25th April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

The first goal in their games is absolutely crucial to the outcome. Vieira's team are unbeaten in 14 Premier League games when scoring first this season (W8 D6) as they rarely sit on leads. However, they haven't won in 14 Premier League games when conceding first (D4 L9) - one of two Premier League teams without a win in those circumstances.

Leeds arrive having won three of their last four matches, and Jesse Marsch looks to have lit a fire under Raphinha, whose form has rocketed in recent weeks. With a player like him in the ranks, Leeds look very backable at 13/5 for the win against a team only four points above them in the table.