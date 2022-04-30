Premier League betting: Back Reece James to fire first at 10/1 - Jones Knows

Our tipster Jones Knows is backing Reece James to score this weekend and is hoping the 10/1 shot for Chelsea's in-form defender pays off.

How did we get on last weekend?

My theory on backing West Ham when Michail Antonio has had seven or more days rest was left as a non-runner as David Moyes decided to give the Hammers striker another rest. Nothing lost, nothing gained there.

With only a few weeks left of the season and a healthy profit in the bank guaranteed, there isn't much sense in trying to block my way to maintain the current levels of profit. I do find setting short-term bankroll targets is a sensible way to keep motivated when trying to punt for profit. My aim is to reach three figures of profit come the end of the season. We're not going to get there backing 5/1 pokes are we? So, let's swing for the ropes between now and the end of May.

Starting this week, a Reece James focused punt has exciting potential.

P+L = +65.5

The man at the heart of Chelsea's fine performance that merited more than a 1-1 draw with Manchester United was Reece James, who was in rampaging form having switched back to his attack-minded wing-back role after a few weeks of playing in the back three. When he's on song, Chelsea are a different animal.

He had the most touches in the opposition box of any Chelsea player in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford (10) and the most touches overall (113) which showcases just how involved he was. There were also four shots on goal from James to an expected goals return of 0.33. He should have had an assist with Kai Havertz to blame for not converting following a delicious cross.

"What a player Reece James is," said Roy Keane on his performance.

Everton

Chelsea Sunday 1st May 1:00pm

"He looks like a boxer. His distribution, movement, strength. He seems like a nice kid too. He's a clever lad who could play in any position. Chelsea are a lucky club to have him. Outstanding."

With him fully fit, confident and playing against a team likely to be relegated, James is a fantastic bet across a variety of markets this weekend. The 5/1 with Sky Bet on him to bag his sixth goal of the season is a beauty and I'm happy to throw in his shots on target chances against Everton, who are likely to soak up plenty of pressure on their goal.