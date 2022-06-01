Manchester United confirm Paul Pogba exit and hold initial talks with Barcelona over signing of Frenkie de Jong

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of June, while the club has held initial talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong.

United academy graduate Pogba left Old Trafford to join Juventus as a free agent in 2012, only to return four years later for a then world-record fee of £89m.

But he has had a topsy-turvy second spell with United, who confirmed he will leave for nothing for the second time when his deal expires this month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Pogba's best bits from his time in the Premier League

"The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract," United said at the start of a lengthy send-off statement on the club website.

"Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.

"We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Against Leeds in August 2021, Pogba became the seventh player in Premier League history to assist four goals in a single game in the competition

Pogba scored 39 goals in 233 first-team appearances for United, who he first joined from French club Le Havre in 2009.

A key part of the triumphant FA Youth Cup side of 2011, the midfielder joined Juventus the following year and enjoyed a medal-laden time in Turin.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford in 2016 but struggled to live up to the billing, with EFL Cup and Europa League triumphs in his first campaign back at United proving to be his only silverware.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking in May 2022, Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher and Jamie Redknapp locked horns as they debated whether Pogba would be a good signing for Manchester City

The 29-year-old - a World Cup winner with France in 2018 - is now leaving United on a free transfer for the second occasion, with a return to Juventus potentially on the cards.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Juventus, PSG, Real Madrid - where next?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth explains why Pogba did not sign a new contract with Manchester United and discusses his next potential destinations

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth:

Pogba's representatives held positive talks with Juventus last month but remain in dialogue with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Sky Sports News has been told there are offers on the table from Juventus and PSG.

It is understood a decision on Pogba's next club is expected "soon", with his final choice expected to be a "football decision".

If Pogba goes to a European club, it is unlikely he will be offered more money than United were willing to pay when they offered him a new deal last summer.

At 29 years of age, this is likely to be the last remaining peak years of Pogba's career and his last big contract, so he will want to get it right.

Sky Sports News has been told Pogba, currently on holiday in Miami, is a doubt for France's Nations League games in June as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

Man Utd hold talks with Barca for De Jong

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Pogba leaving the club, Manchester United have made an initial approach for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong

With Pogba's departure confirmed, Manchester United have held initial talks with Barcelona over the signing of midfielder Frenkie de Jong. He is a number of midfielders United are looking at.

Sky Sports News has been told a deal is not close as there would be "significant obstacles" to overcome - notably a fee and the will of the player.

De Jong is a player United manager Erik ten Hag rates highly. The Netherlands international played under him at Ajax and was part of the side that won the 2018/19 Eredivisie title and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

However, the 25-year-old, who has made 139 appearances for Barcelona, is reportedly reluctant to leave the Nou Camp this summer.

Sky Sports' Dan Sansom:

It was a deal that caused a social media frenzy. Emerging from the shadows with a red devil marked into his hair, Pogba's Manchester United announcement video in 2016 was followed by a sponsored music clip featuring Stormzy. The hype over #POGBACK had begun.

It was supposed to be the start of something special. A new era for a club still struggling to find its feet after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson three years earlier.

But Pogba has been unable to inspire United to former glories. The 2017 League Cup and Europa League are the only trophies of his six-season spell.

After being booed off the pitch against Norwich and suffering a calf injury at Liverpool in April, Pogba will now leave the club for a second time. He cannot solely be blamed for United's lack of success, but his departure signals an underwhelming end to a transfer that promised so much.

As Europe's biggest clubs prepare to pounce, Sky Sports looks at Pogba's second United career.

How did it go so wrong? Was he mismanaged? Or was it Pogba who made the mistake?

Pogba's Man Utd exit confirmed - Have your say

A selection of your best comments after Pogba's second stint at Manchester United comes to an end...

Oxford Solomon Paul Pogba, not a mismanagement, He is to be blame! He didn't take his chances at various positions. Probably he will be best suited at Juventus where he was superb previously!

Finn Liverpool could be a great suit for him. Him, Fabinho and Thiago would be great to watch.

David37 No Pogba for Chelsea thanks. We've got Conor Gallagher to come into the squad next season, young English player, just as talented as Pogba but no baggage

Chris Corkhill Good riddance! .. Pogba epitomises everything that has gone wrong with the club in recent times, and he will forever be associated with this era of gross underachievement.

Stephen Shocking management decisions regarding him, let Pogba go for free to Juventus, then buy him back a few years later for a world record fee and now let him go again for another free! In any other business it would be seen as shocking management but in football nobody bats an eye.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Man Utd game in the Premier League with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Man Utd latest? Bookmark our Man Utd news page, check out Man Utd's fixtures and Man Utd's latest results, watch Man Utd goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Man Utd games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Man Utd as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.