Europa League and Europa Conference League group-stage draw: When is it and who could Man Utd, Arsenal and West Ham face?

The Europa League and Europa Conference League group-stage draws take place on Friday, with Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham set to discover their first opponents.

When are the draws?

The 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage draw will take place from 12pm (BST) on Friday, August 26. The draw ceremony is being held in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Europa Conference League draw follows later from 1.30pm.

Which teams are in the Europa League draw?

Image: Manchester United return to the Europa League after reaching the final of the competition in 2020/21

The final 10 teams in the group stages, finishing off all 32 confirmed sides, were decided with the second leg of the play-off qualification round on Thursday evening.

The Premier League has two representatives at the group stage.

Image: Arsenal are back in European competition having missed out in 2021/22

Austria: Sturm Graz

Sturm Graz Azerbaijan: Qarabag

Qarabag Belgium: Union Saint-Gilloise

Union Saint-Gilloise Bulgaria: Ludogorets

Ludogorets Cyprus: AEK Larnaca, Omonia

AEK Larnaca, Omonia Denmark: Midtjylland

Midtjylland England : Manchester United, Arsenal

: Manchester United, Arsenal France: Rennes, Nantes, Monaco

Rennes, Nantes, Monaco Finland: HJK Helsinki

HJK Helsinki Germany: Union Berlin, Freiburg

Union Berlin, Freiburg Greece: Olympiakos

Olympiakos Hungary: Ferencvaros

Ferencvaros Italy: Roma, Lazio

Roma, Lazio Moldova: FC Sheriff

FC Sheriff Netherlands: Feyenoord, PSV

Feyenoord, PSV Norway: Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt Portugal: Braga

Braga Serbia: Red Star Belgrade

Red Star Belgrade Spain: Real Sociedad, Real Betis

Real Sociedad, Real Betis Sweden: Malmo FF

Malmo FF Switzerland: FC Zurich

FC Zurich Ukraine: Dynamo Kyiv

Dynamo Kyiv Turkey: Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce

How does the Europa League draw work?

The 32 clubs are seeded into four pots of eight teams, with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.

Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other, with each group containing one side from each of the four pots.

Pot 1: Roma, Man Utd, Arsenal, Lazio, Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Kyiv, Olympiacos

Roma, Man Utd, Arsenal, Lazio, Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Kyiv, Olympiacos Pot 2: Feynoord, PSV, Rennes, Monaco, Real Sociedad, Qarabag, Malmo, Ludogorets

Feynoord, PSV, Rennes, Monaco, Real Sociedad, Qarabag, Malmo, Ludogorets Pot 3: Real Betis, Midtjylland, Bodo/Glimt, Ferencvaros, Union Berlin, SC Freiburg, Fenerbahce

Real Betis, Midtjylland, Bodo/Glimt, Ferencvaros, Union Berlin, SC Freiburg, Fenerbahce Pot 4: Nantes, HJK, Sturm Graz, AEK Larnaca, Omonia, Zurich, Union Saint-Gilloise, Trabzonspor

What's the Europa League format?

The group winners advance directly to the round of 16 while the group runners-up progress to the knockout round play-offs, where they will face eight teams transferring from the Champions League having finished third in their groups.

Third-placed teams transfer to the Europa Conference League, where they will face the group runners-up from that competition in the knockout round play-offs.

When are the Europa League group stage games?

The full fixture list for the group stage will be revealed after the draw but UEFA has confirmed the matchday dates.

Matchday 1: September 8

Matchday 2: September 15

Matchday 3: October 6

Matchday 4: October 13

Matchday 5: October 27

Matchday 6: November 3

When are the key Europa League draw dates?

Knockout out round play-offs: November 7

Round of 16: February 24

Quarter and semi-finals: March 17

The 2022/23 Europa League final will take place on May 31, 2023 at the Puskas Arena Park in Budapest, Hungary.

Knockout out round play-offs: February 16 & 23

Round of 16: March 9 & 16

Quarter-finals: April 13 & 20

Semi-finals: May 11 & 18

Final: May 31 (Budapest)

Image: Jose Mourinho won the Europa Conference League with Roma, who will be in Pot 1 of this year's Europa League group-stage draw

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League draw?

The Europa Conference League draw follows the Europa League draw from 1.30pm on Friday.

The 32 teams in the draw are:

Armenia: Pyunik

Pyunik Austria: Austria Wien

Austria Wien Belgium: Gent, Anderlecht

Gent, Anderlecht Cyprus: Apollon

Apollon Czech Republic: Slavia Prague, Slovacko

Slavia Prague, Slovacko Denmark: Silkeborg

Silkeborg England: West Ham

West Ham France: Nice

Nice Germany: Cologne

Cologne Ireland: Shamrock

Shamrock Israel: Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Hapoel Be'er Sheva Italy: Fiorentina

Fiorentina Kosovo: Ballkani

Ballkani Latvia: RFS

RFS Liechtenstein: Vaduz

Vaduz Lithuania: Zalgiris

Zalgiris Netherlands: AZ Alkmaar

AZ Alkmaar Norway: Molde

Molde Poland: Lech Poznan

Lech Poznan Romania: Cluj, FCSB

Cluj, FCSB Scotland: Hearts

Hearts Serbia: Partizan

Partizan Slovakia: Slavia Bratislava

Slavia Bratislava Spain: Villarreal

Villarreal Sweden: Djugardens

Djugardens Switzerland: Basel

Basel Turkey: Istanbul Basaksehir, Sivasspor

Istanbul Basaksehir, Sivasspor Ukraine: Dnipro-1

How does the Europa Conference League draw work?

Image: West Ham are in the Europa Conference League for the first time after a 6-1 aggregate win over Viborg in qualifying

Much the same as the Europa League draw, the 32 clubs in the group stages are seeded into four pots of eight teams, with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.

Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other, with each group containing one side from each of the four pots.

Pot 1: Villarreal, Basel, Slavia Prague, AZ Alkmaar, Gent, Istanbul Basaksehir, Partizan , West Ham

Villarreal, Basel, Slavia Prague, AZ Alkmaar, Gent, Istanbul Basaksehir, Partizan West Ham Pot 2: Cluj, Molde, FCSB, Fiorentina, Cologne, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Apollon, Slavia Bratislava

Cluj, Molde, FCSB, Fiorentina, Cologne, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Apollon, Slavia Bratislava Pot 3: Nice, Anderlecht, Zalgiris, Austria Wien, Hearts, Shamrock, Sivasspor, Vaduz

Nice, Anderlecht, Zalgiris, Austria Wien, Hearts, Shamrock, Sivasspor, Vaduz Pot 4: Dnipro-1, Lech Poznan, Slovacko, Silkeborg, Djugardens, Pyunik, RFS, Ballkani

What's the Europa Conference League format?

The group winners advance directly to the round of 16 with the group runners-up progressing to the knockout round play-offs, where they will face eight teams transferring from the Europa League having finished third in their groups.

When are the Europa League group stage games?

The full fixture list for the group stage will be revealed after the draw but UEFA has confirmed the matchday dates.

Matchday 1: September 8

Matchday 2: September 15

Matchday 3: October 6

Matchday 4: October 13

Matchday 5: October 27

Matchday 6: November 3

When are the key Europa Conference League draw dates?

Knockout round play-offs: November 7

Round of 16: February 24

Quarter and semi-finals: March 17

The 2022/23 Europa Conference League final will take place at Prague's Eden Arena on June 7 2023.

Knockout round play-offs: February 16 & 23

Round of 16: March 9 & 16

Quarter-finals: April 13 & 20

Semi-finals: May 11 & 18

Final: June 7 (Prague)