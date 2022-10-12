Dundee United investigating alleged racial abuse towards Hibernian player during Scottish Premiership match

Hibernian say they will "strongly support any investigation into this matter"; SFA Equality and Diversity advisor Marvin Bartley calls for the SPFL and SFA to take action; SPFL confirm they are making enquiries and reviewing audio footage

Dundee United have begun an investigation into alleged racist abuse directed towards a Hibernian player during their Scottish Premiership match on Tuesday night.

The Tannadice Park club say they are aware of footage which "appeared to transmit either racist or other derogatory language" during the second half of United's 1-0 win.

Hibernian added in a statement "the incident took place in the latter stages of the second half as the player went to retrieve the ball that had gone out of play" and say they will "strongly support any investigation into this matter".

Bartley: It is time for action

Image: Marvin Bartley has called for the SFA and SPFL to take action

Livingston assistant Marvin Bartley called for the Scottish FA and SPFL to take action before tweeting his support for Hibs midfielder Jair Tavares.

Bartley, who is the Scottish FA's equality and diversity advisor, hit out at the person responsible for the alleged comment.

He said: "I tried and tried to convince myself that I had misheard this but after listening multiple times I'm unfortunately right.

"To hear someone shout this and abuse someone for their skin colour breaks my heart. We're now at a point where either the authorities do something about it or they simply tell us they don't care.

"I wish I could explain the pain and heartache this sort of stuff causes but it's impossible to put into words.

"My heart genuinely goes out to Jair, all he was trying to do was his job and getting the ball to speed up play.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"There is no chance that the people around him didn't hear the s*****g who's shouted this.

"I hope the ones who did report it to the club but if they don't then the SFA and SPFL need to come down hard because this is as clear as it gets.

"We can't allow these people to ruin our beautiful game or ruin the reputation of a country I'm glad to call home.

"Nights like tonight are hard to deal with and I was only listening, it was aimed at Jair.

"If I can leave you with one thing if you still fail to get it. Look in the mirror and imagine the person looking back at you isn't accepted by some because of the colour of your skin! @ScottishFA @spfl over to you."

SPFL aware of alleged incident

The SPFL have since followed with a statement confirming they are "making enquiries" while a spokesperson added: "We are aware of reports of an alleged incident, which took place during last night's match between Dundee United and Hibernian at Tannadice.

"We are making enquiries into this, including reviewing audio footage of the incident, and await the match delegate's report."

Hibernian vow to support an investigation

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

A statement from Easter Road read: "Hibernian FC are aware of an incident in our cinch Premiership match with Dundee United, involving a racist comment directed towards one of our players.

"The incident took place in the latter stages of the second half as the player went to retrieve the ball that had gone out of play. Hibernian FC have made contact with Dundee United regarding this and would strongly support any investigation into this matter. We encourage anyone with information that could help identify the individual to come forward.

"Racist or discriminatory behaviour towards any player, official, staff member or supporter is completely unacceptable, and has no place in our game or wider society.

"At Hibernian FC, we believe whatever your race or background we are all together, and as a club with players, staff, and supporters from numerous different backgrounds, we stand in solidarity with those affected by such antisocial comments."

'Footage appears to contain racist or derogatory language'

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Dundee United have responded, insisting they are working to determine the content:

"The footage appeared to transmit either racist or other derogatory language used within the stadium.

"We are currently investigating the incident and are working with all the relevant stakeholders to isolate the area of the stadium where the audio has been picked up and determine the content clearly.

"Initial investigations can confirm only two microphones were active within the stadium for the broadcast, and both were situated on our TV gantry within the Jerry Kerr Stand and placed at 45-degree angles.

"The footage shown on the broadcast at the time the alleged incident occurred, took place on the opposite side of the stadium from where the two microphones were placed.

"Dundee United has a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and racists are simply not welcome inside Tannadice Park."