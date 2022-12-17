LISTEN: Three Players and a Podcast - The one all about Christmas, the January transfer window, and skins or no skins?

 Skip to content

Saturday 17 December 2022 20:04, UK

The one all about Christmas, the January transfer window, and skins or no skins?

Join us for another rollercoaster of a chat with Jen Beattie, Rachel Yankey and Izzy Christiansen.

Jen, Izzy and Rach are back for a festive Christmas special, with plenty of fascinating chats on who rocks the best training gear, who buys the best advent calendar, and who wants to play on Boxing Day!

Three Players and a Podcast

Arsenal's Beattie, Everton's Christiansen and former Lioness Yankey dive deep into the hottest topics surrounding women's football right now, with plenty of surprises along the way.

Hosted by Caroline Barker, Three Players and a Podcast sees Jen Beattie (currently playing for Arsenal), Izzy Christiansen (currently playing for Everton) and Rachel Yankey (former WSL player and England international) bring three topics to the table each episode. Topical or historical, light-hearted or hard-hitting - we'll discuss the important issues and debates surrounding women's football.

