Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al-Nassr as they take on face Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League (kick-off 5.30pm).

The 37-year-old failed to net in his first two appearances for his new club, making his debut in a 1-0 league win over Ettifaq before losing 3-1 in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final to Al-Ittihad.

However, he got off the mark in his side's 2-2 draw with Al-Fateh, scoring from the penalty spot in stoppage time to secure a point.

Ronaldo also scored twice in the Riyadh all-stars XI vs Paris Saint-Germain friendly.

Al-Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind Al-Shabab, but have played two games fewer than their rivals. Al-Wehda sit 13th in the table.