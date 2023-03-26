 Skip to content

ePremier League: Watch Finals live on Sky Sports

The ePremier League 2022/23 Finals will take place at Here East in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park with £100,000 on offer; follow the action live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports' YouTube channel and the Sky Sports app

Sunday 26 March 2023 20:23, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch the 2022/23 ePremier League Finals live on Sky Sports from 3pm



Some of the world's best FIFA 23 players will be competing to win the ePremier League for their club, as well as a share of the £100,000 prize pool.

The quarter-finals get underway from 3pm on Sunday after a dramatic group stage on Saturday which saw all 20 Premier Leaue clubs represented.

ePremier League 2022/23 schedule

  • QF1 - 3:17pm - Aston Villa vs Tottenham
  • QF2 - 3:17pm - Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace
  • QF3 - 4.20pm - West Ham vs Wolves
  • QF4 - 4.20pm - Liverpool vs Leeds
The finals are being held at Here East in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and can be watched live on Sky Sports Premier League, as well as Sky Sports' YouTube channel and the Sky Sports app.

Sky Sports' Kyle Walker and Rachel Stringer will present the coverage, supported by Alex Bee and Jaime Alvarez, with a commentary team including eSports experts Brandon Smith and Richard Buckley.

ePremier League 2022/23 Finals prize pool

Club placing Prize money
1 £30,000
2 £15,000
3-4 £7,500
5-8 £5,000
9-16 £2,500
Total £100,000



