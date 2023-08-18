Lucas Paqueta: Man City's deal to sign Brazil international from West Ham on hold

Manchester City's deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham is on hold.

The situation could change with agents not giving up on trying to make deal happen but one source has told Sky Sports News that there is a 90 per cent chance the deal is off.

City and West Ham have held talks about the potential transfer of Paqueta, who is keen on a move to the Premier League champions.

Two sources told Sky Sports News Premier League champions City were prepared to pay £60m for the midfielder.

However, there was no formal City bid for the player yet.

Paqueta's buyout clause

Paqueta has four years left on his West Ham contract. The Europa Conference League winners signed him from Lyon for £51m last August but the player would be open to leaving if City bid.

West Ham do not want to sell Paqueta this summer even if the price is right. They feel they would not have enough time to sign a replacement with the Premier League starting this weekend.

Paqueta has a £85m buyout clause in his contract but it cannot be triggered until next summer.

However, the player would find it very difficult to turn down a move to Manchester City, with there being the opportunity work with Pep Guardiola.

West Ham have already lost captain and midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal this summer, with the England international moving for £105m.

'Man City could be career-making move for Paqueta'

South American football expert Tim Vickery speaking to Transfer Talk:

"I can certainly see Lucas Paqueta leaving. With West Ham bringing in James Ward-Prowse and maybe looking to bring in Mohammed Kudus from Ajax, they would appear to be preparing the terrain.

"From the point of view of Paqueta, this could be the career-making move. He's 26 later this month, he's got over 40 caps for Brazil, and you don't get 40 caps for Brazil as an attacking midfielder unless you can play a little bit. He isn't blessed with pace so he is more a combination player.

"Going to Manchester City gives him far better players with whom to combine, and in a team with far more possession of the ball. This could really be the move that makes his career."

