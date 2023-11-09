Sky Bet Championship predictions: David Prutton tips every 2023/24 fixture, podcast & how to watch

The Championship Predictions podcast!

Blackburn vs Preston, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

A tasty all-Lancashire affair to kick us off on Friday night! Blackburn versus Preston is usually a spicy game with plenty of goals, and I don’t expect this one to be any different at Ewood Park.

Blackburn have an exciting young side, and Preston finally got back to winning ways last week, so both should feel pretty confident. In all honesty I can’t split them, so I’m going for a draw with goals.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sunderland vs Birmingham, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Two sides that picked up a point last weekend, but will have been frustrated with it in different ways. Sunderland would have hoped to win at Swansea after their opponents picked up an early red card, but couldn’t find a way through.

Birmingham just couldn’t hold on against Ipswich after such a bright start and taking a two-goal lead. It was progress for Wayne Rooney, but I think that progress could be halted at the Stadium of Light.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Ipswich vs Swansea, Saturday 3pm

Ipswich have had two draws this week, but they have come in very different ways. There was the fightback at Birmingham, then the frustration at Rotherham. The sides below them are closing that gap.

Swansea took a good point against Sunderland last week, even if you take into account the missed penalty, but I think they will fall just short at Portman Road. I’m backing Ipswich to return to winning ways.

Prediction: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Leeds vs Plymouth, Saturday 3pm

Leeds were brilliant at Leicester last Friday night. It was such an intense game and they stifled their opponents superbly, taking a deserved victory. They have real hope now of clawing their way back that gap on the top two.

Plymouth are still without a win on the road all season. This is a long trip and I can’t see that changing in truth. Home win.

Prediction: 3-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Leicester, Saturday 3pm

That was some topsy-turvy clash for Middlesbrough at Plymouth last week, at the end of some week of journeying for them and their fans, having been down to Exeter a few days before. They will have been glad of a few days to recover I’m sure.

And they may need it as Leicester are in town. After their last defeat this season they went on to win nine in a row. But I think they may face another slight bump at the Riverside Stadium.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Southampton vs West Brom, Saturday 3pm

Southampton took a valuable, late win at Millwall last weekend, and they are right up there again among the chasing pack.

Another side in that conversation are West Brom. They have won three on the bounce and are just a point behind Southampton. They will have plenty of confidence, but with this much quality on show I think this will be a draw.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Remaining Championship predictions

Cardiff vs Norwich: 2-1

Coventry vs Stoke: 1-1

Hull vs Huddersfield: 2-0

QPR vs Bristol City: 2-2

Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall: 0-1

Watford vs Rotherham: 1-0