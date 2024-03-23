ePremier League: Watch Finals live on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Live ePL! | ePremier League 2023/24 FINALS | PS5 & Xbox | EAFC 24

Watch the 2023/24 ePremier League Finals live on Sky Sports from 4pm.

Some of the world's best EA Sports FC 24 players will be competing to win the ePremier League for their club, as well as a share of the £100,000 prize pool.

This season's ePremier League reaches its conclusion this weekend, when 40 players representing all 20 Premier League clubs will be competing to be crowned 2023/24 ePremier League Champions.

It can be watched live on Sky Sports Premier League, as well as Sky Sports' YouTube channel and the Sky Sports app.