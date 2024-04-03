Rangers vs Celtic: Who should start the Scottish Premiership Old Firm clash?

Rangers and Celtic clash on Sunday with the Scottish Premiership title race set to go to the wire, but who should start at Ibrox?

Brendan Rodgers' side won on their previous trip to Ibrox as Kyogo Furuhashi scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory last September.

The Hoops then took the honours again at Celtic Park in December as they ended Philippe Clement's unbeaten record as Rangers boss to move eight points clear of their rivals, who had two games in hand.

There have been many twists since that day as Rangers closed the gap before moving above their rivals, who are back to one point clear having played a game more.

Both managers face some key selection issues, so who would you pick for your team to start at Ibrox?

Pick your Rangers starting XI

Image: Will Abdallah Sima start against Celtic?

This will be a first home Old Firm for Clement who must select his best XI and beat Celtic, if they are to return to top spot.

Is this a game for January signing Mohammed Diomande to impress in a midfield battle against the likes of Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Matt O'Riley?

The Rangers fans were delighted to see Abdallah Sima return from injury in Saturday's win against Hibernian, but would you start the forward in this fierce derby ahead of Cyriel Dessers or Fabio Silva?

Dessers netted his 13th league goal of the season against Hibs, but was once again guilty of spurning chances to add to the scoreline.

Will Ridvan Yilmaz win his fitness battle ahead of Sunday? If not, will Borna Barisic continue in defence or could Dujon Sterling slot in at left-back?

Pick your Celtic starting XI

Image: Will Celtic captain Callum McGregor return against Rangers?

Callum McGregor is expected to be fit, but would you start the captain who has not featured since their 7-1 win against Dundee over five weeks ago?

Who should start up front for the Hoops? Kyogo Furuhashi has scored in both games against Rangers this season, but since joining on loan in January, Adam Idah has scored more goals than the Japanese striker.

Should Reo Hatate keep his place in the starting XI after returning from injury against Livingston, or would you opt for Paulo Bernardo after he scored in West Lothian after replacing his midfield counterpart?

Elsewhere, Cameron Carter-Vickers is fit for the first time this season - but who do you expect to start alongside him in the backline?

