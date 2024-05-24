Leeds vs Southampton: Who will prevail in the Championship play-off final at Wembley?
How to watch, exclusive interviews, what is at stake & more in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley. Watch Leeds vs Southampton live on Sky Sports Football & Main Event from 2pm on Sunday; kick-off 3pm.
Friday 24 May 2024 12:49, UK
The Championship play-off final: How to watch & follow on Sunday
On TV: Live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 2pm.
How to follow: You will be able to follow our live blog from 2pm across our website and app, where we will have free in-game clips of all the goals and key moments, and free highlights shortly after full-time.
Leeds vs Southampton: Who will prevail?
Sky Sports' Sam Blitz and Simeon Gholam take a look at the Championship play-off final between Leeds and Southampton to assess who will win at Wembley and reach the Premier League.
VOTE: Who will win the final?
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Southampton and West Brom.
Season in stats & highlights
Ahead of Sunday's Championship play-off final against Southampton, check out Leeds United's most memorable moments from this season so far.
Ahead of Sunday's Championship play-off final against Leeds United, check out Southampton's most memorable moments from this season so far.
Thr £170m game
Victory is worth at least £170m even if the winners finish bottom in the Premier League next season.
Based on payments from previous seasons, the side that finishes bottom of the Premier League will receive around £95m in central revenue, though this figure can change depending on how often that team is shown live on UK TV.
Should the play-off winners be relegated they will receive just under £76m as a parachute payment - clubs who spend one season in the Premier League are only eligible for two seasons' worth of parachute payments, which come to about £75.6m spread over two years. Teams relegated after more than one season get an extra £15m in the third year.
Premier League survival for one season would see this figure raise to over £285m - the side that finishes 17th will net around £100m in central payments and also qualify for the extra £15m in third year of parachute payments.