Leeds vs Southampton: Who will prevail in the Championship play-off final at Wembley?

How to watch, exclusive interviews, what is at stake & more in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley.

The Championship play-off final: How to watch & follow on Sunday

On TV: Live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 2pm.

Online: Sky Customers can also watch on Sky Go or the Sky Sports app from 2pm.

How to follow: You will be able to follow our live blog from 2pm across our website and app, where we will have free in-game clips of all the goals and key moments, and free highlights shortly after full-time.

Leeds vs Southampton: Who will prevail?

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz and Simeon Gholam take a look at the Championship play-off final between Leeds and Southampton to assess who will win at Wembley and reach the Premier League.

VOTE: Who will win the final?

How Leeds reached Wembley

Highlights of Norwich's clash with Leeds in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Leeds United and Norwich City.

How Southampton reached Wembley

Highlights of West Brom's clash with Southampton in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Southampton and West Brom.

Season in stats & highlights

Ahead of Sunday's Championship play-off final against Southampton, check out Leeds United's most memorable moments from this season so far.

Ahead of Sunday's Championship play-off final against Leeds United, check out Southampton's most memorable moments from this season so far.

Thr £170m game

Victory is worth at least £170m even if the winners finish bottom in the Premier League next season.

Based on payments from previous seasons, the side that finishes bottom of the Premier League will receive around £95m in central revenue, though this figure can change depending on how often that team is shown live on UK TV.

Should the play-off winners be relegated they will receive just under £76m as a parachute payment - clubs who spend one season in the Premier League are only eligible for two seasons' worth of parachute payments, which come to about £75.6m spread over two years. Teams relegated after more than one season get an extra £15m in the third year.

Premier League survival for one season would see this figure raise to over £285m - the side that finishes 17th will net around £100m in central payments and also qualify for the extra £15m in third year of parachute payments.

Southampton boss Russell Martin speaks to Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam...

Southampton boss Russell Martin tells Sky Sports what it would mean to take the club to promotion ahead of the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

EFL play-off records

Image: Leeds were beaten in their most recent play-off attempt by Derby in the Championship semi-finals in 2019

Leeds have appeared in the EFL play-offs five times and have failed to seal promotion on any occasion.

1986/87 - lost in Division Two (now Championship) final over two legs to Charlton Athletic. This was before the final was played as a one-off a Wembley.

2005/06 - lost in Championship final to Watford 3-0 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

2007/08 - lost in League One final to Doncaster at Wembley.

2008/09 - lost in League One semi-finals to Millwall.

2018/19 - lost in Championship semi-finals to Derby County.

Image: Southampton's only play-off excursion saw them beaten in the Championship semi-finals by Derby in 2007

Southampton have just one EFL play-off appearance so far, losing to Derby County in the Championship semi-final in 2006/07.

Who wins through in the Championship play-offs?

Who has won promotion? Since 2004/05... 3rd: ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅

✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ 4th: ✅✅✅✅

✅✅✅✅ 5th: ✅✅✅✅

✅✅✅✅ 6th: ✅✅

Championship Team of the Season revealed!

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton reveal their Sky Sports Championship team of the season for 2023/24.

Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam and David Prutton reveal their Sky Sports Championship team of the season for 2023/24.

