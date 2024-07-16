England manager search: Eddie Howe on long-list to replace Gareth Southgate, but can the FA afford him?

Eddie Howe is on England's long-list of possible successors to Gareth Southgate but the FA may not be able to afford him.

Sky Sports News understands that the new bumper contract Howe signed with Newcastle in 2022 - and the additional new deal he inked last summer, which was previously not public knowledge - means he is currently earning almost double what Southgate was being paid by the FA.

In addition, that long-term deal at St James' Park has a significant release clause attached to it - which the FA would be expected to pay if they want Howe.

For this reason, Sky Sports News understands that Newcastle are confident the 46-year-old will remain in charge. Howe has also previously said he isn't ready to consider international management.

Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales said: "Eddie's been an amazing manager at the club, he's committed to the club in the work that he's done and what he's shown and we're obviously committed to him.

"We had a multi-year extension last summer, we're on an exciting journey and as far as we're concerned, Eddie is the man to lead us on that, so from that perspective, there's nothing really I can add."

However, Howe's circumstances in Newcastle have changed considerably as his long-term allies in Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi have left St James' Park in recent days after three years at the club.

Also, Newcastle sailed close to the wind in terms of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), but Eales says they have met their obligations and so they're now in a position to spend this summer.

Howe not front-runner for England - and neither is anyone else

There is nothing to suggest that Howe is the front-runner for the England job yet. There is no front-runner, because the FA will only begin its thorough due diligence now at the moment that Southgate has resigned. As the governing body of English football, they cannot be seen to be sounding out managers in the background.

They will be thorough and patient, which is why the suggestion of an interim manager for the men's national team is distinctly possible. It is how Southgate got the job originally, remember, in the aftermath of Roy Hodgson and the Icelandic exit from Euro 2016, and the chaos of Sam Allardyce's 67-day reign as manager.

There is none of that chaos now. The FA will make a sober and pragmatic decision, based on its own due diligence and priorities.

Mark Bullingham, the FA chief executive, and John McDermott, the FA technical director, will mutually decide on Southgate's successor, and each are coming into the debate from slightly different angles.

Bullingham is McDermott's boss and his priority is to find a home-grown manager who will champion St George's Park and the pathway of excellence for English players and coaches. He also wants someone who can be a figurehead for the national game, both at home and abroad. In effect, he is looking for "Gareth Southgate Mark II."

McDermott's role is to oversee the whole of the football department, from coaching to players. But his priority is to see the England men's team finally win a major trophy.

When you put the two 'kingmakers' together, the FA may have the perfect selection panel to find the right candidate. While the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel - both out of work and available - would fit McDermott's bill, they are very far removed from Bullingham's blueprint for an England manager. In that sense, at this stage, it is unlikely they will be approached.

Graham Potter certainly is high up the list for the FA. He is available right now, having been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea 15 months ago. No compensation. No delay in getting him into the job.

He has turned down opportunities with Ajax and a number of other top European clubs, including some Premier League teams, most recently the chance to talk to Leicester City after Enzo Maresca's departure.

Sky Sports News has been told Potter would be keen to talk to the FA about the possibility of becoming the next England manager. Sven Goran Eriksson told Sky Sports News' senior reporter Rob Dorsett it was a job he knew he would only be offered once, and so could not turn it down. There are likely to be similar sentiments for Potter.

Mauricio Pochettino is a strong contender, and is likely to be pushed hard by McDermott. The two men worked together closely when the latter had a 15-year spell as the head of Tottenham's academy. The Argentine knows the English game very well, and is thought to be open to the idea of talks with the FA.

But let us be clear - the FA will not make a quick decision here. It was noticeable that in Bullingham's statement, he also said: "Our UEFA Nations League campaign starts in September, and we have an interim solution in place if it is needed."

That suggests that the FA may not name a permanent successor before September when England return to action in the Nations League against the Republic of Ireland. That increases the chances of Lee Carsley, the current England U21s manager, following in the footsteps of Southgate, and step up for a temporary shot at the top job.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville:

"[The next manager] will have to win a trophy to surpass what Gareth has achieved.

"Over the years we have had every type of manager - the fashionable, the international manager, best English managers, people who have come through the ranks with youth teams.

"There is no science in terms of what works and there are obvious contenders. Graham Potter and Eddie Howe will get mentioned and I think it will definitely be an English manager.

"Moving to St George's Park was to promote and develop English coaches. To take that away from an English manager and give to an international manager would be wrong.

"You can't dismiss Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, sensational managers like that but if we don't develop our own managers...

"English coaching has a long way to go to catch up with the other great nations and we have to work hard and put them in the biggest environments and toughest matches.

"Give them an opportunity."

