Celtic in Women's Champions League group stage would give boss Elena Sadiku goosebumps

Celtic boss Elena Sadiku: "It would mean a lot, we would write history again and that's what we want to do. I've said from the start that I want to make sure we put Celtic on the map and if we get to the group stage, that's exactly what we're going to do."

Wednesday 25 September 2024 18:54, UK

CUMBERNAULD, SCOTLAND - MAY 06: Celtic Manager Elena Sadiku at full time during a Scottish Power Women's Premier League match between Rangers and Celtic at Broadwood Stadium, on May 06, 2024, in Cumbernauld, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Image: Celtic hold a 1-0 lead going into Thursday's second leg

Elena Sadiku has challenged Celtic to put themselves "on the map" by qualifying for the group stage of the Women's Champions League for the first time.

The Hoops will make it through as long as they can protect a 1-0 lead, which they earned on Sunday, in the second leg of their second-round tie against Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava in Airdrie on Thursday.

Sadiku was appointed Celtic boss in January 2023 and led them to their first SWPL title last term, and the Swede is determined to take another significant step.

"It would mean a lot, we would write history again and that's what we want to do," said Sadiku.

"I've said from the start that I want to make sure we put Celtic on the map and if we get to the group stage, that's exactly what we're going to do.

"We won the title last season so we're at the start of something new, something good, something big. For me, it's been important to build the foundation.

AIRDRIE, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Celtic's Murphy Agnew (C) celebrates with Amy Gallacher (L) and Lucy Ashworth-Clifford after (R) scoring to make it 1-0 during a UEFA Women's Champions League Qualifying First Leg match between Vorskla Poltava and Celtic, at the Albert Bartlett Stadium, on September 22, 2024, in Airdrie, Scotland. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
Image: Celtic's Murphy Agnew (C) scored the only goal of the first leg on Sunday

"The journey from where the club was to where it is now, I think people can see we are making changes and the club is supporting it.

"It's not going to happen fast. I signed up for a long-term project and we are working hard to get to these situations.

"I just hope the players feel like they are living the dream because getting into the group stage would mean we are one of the top 16 teams in Europe. That would be a massive thing. I get goosebumps just thinking about it."

Natalie Ross, 35, has been at Celtic since 2016 and the midfielder is relishing Thursday's match.

"There's a lot of excitement because we know what's at stake," she said.

"I think we can take a lot of confidence from Sunday's game, I'd say it was one of our best performances.

"We can't underestimate them because they are a very good team. It's hard not to get too ahead of ourselves but if we get there it would be an unbelievable achievement."

When is the group stage draw?

The group-stage draw will take place on Friday September 27, with the subsequent fixtures scheduled to be played on the following dates:

  • Matchday 1: October 8/9
  • Matchday 2: October 16/17
  • Matchday 3: November 12/13
  • Matchday 4: November 20/21
  • Matchday 5: December 11/12
  • Matchday 6: December 17/18
