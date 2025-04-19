When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? Date, permutations, trophy parade plans

Liverpool can win the Premier League title TODAY!

Arsenal travel to Ipswich before Liverpool face Leicester on Sunday, with both matches live on Sky Sports.

If Arsenal lose to Ipswich, then Liverpool know that victory over Leicester will secure the title.

What happens if Arsenal avoid defeat on Sunday?

Even if Arsenal beat Ipswich and then Crystal Palace in their next two fixtures, Liverpool will be crowned champions of England for a record-equalling 20th time if they were to follow up victory over Leicester with a win against Tottenham Hotspur on April 27, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool could then get a guard of honour at Stamford Bridge when they play Chelsea on May 4, live on Sky Sports.

Could Liverpool win the league when Arsenal visit Anfield?

Yes, there is a scenario where that happens, but it would need Arsenal to make up at least two points on Liverpool ahead of that game.

If Liverpool come into that game with a pre-match lead of nine, eight or seven points, a draw would be enough to win them the title. If it is less than that, the hosts would need to win to secure the Premier League trophy.

When would Liverpool get the trophy?

If the Reds do, as expected, go on to win the league, then they would be presented with the Premier League trophy after their final home game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday May 25, the first time the club's supporters will have actually seen their side lift the top-flight title in person since May 1990.

Premier League title odds: What do the bookmakers say?

As far as the bookies are concerned, this season's Premier League title race is already over!

Would there be a trophy parade?

Image: Liverpool players celebrate with the Premier League trophy in 2020 but without fans at Anfield

Given Liverpool's fans were unable to celebrate their previous Premier League title win in 2020 with the team and players due to Covid restrictions, the Reds would be expected to go on an open-top bus parade with the trophy this time around, although that will all be confirmed at a later date once they have been crowned champions.

How many Premier League titles have Liverpool won?

If the Reds are, as expected, to go on and win the league, that would draw them level with arch-rivals Manchester United on 20 top-flight titles, two of which would have come in the Premier League era.

Which English club has the most major honours?

Liverpool now have 19 league titles and 20 domestic cups, while United boast a tally of 20 and 19, respectively.

But, Liverpool edge success on the European and world stage with 14 trophies, compared with United's eight.

A 14-trophy gulf divides United and third-placed Arsenal, with the Gunners collecting 31 major honours over the past 133 years, followed by Chelsea (28), Manchester City (27), Aston Villa (21), Tottenham (17) and Everton (15).

Major trophies include Division One/ Premier League titles, FA Cup, League Cup, European Cup/ Champions League, UEFA Cup/ Europa Cup, Cup Winners' Cup, Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and Inter-Continental Cup.

When were Liverpool last crowned Premier League champions?

Liverpool last won the championship back in the delayed 2019/20 Covid season when Jurgen Klopp's side amassed 99 points en route to the title, ending a 30-year wait for a top-flight title in the process.