Dan James interview: How added 'ruthless' streak saw him become Leeds United's key man

When Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter departed, it was expected that Willy Gnonto would become their key player this season.

But it is the winger keeping him out of the team, Dan James, who has emerged as the most important cog in the Leeds United push for promotion.

With 10 goals and nine assists in just 30 appearances, 25 of which have been starts, the 27-year-old has flourished at Elland Road this campaign.

The searing pace is now accompanied by an incisive end product. Confidence and belief in his own ability now courses through him, and he has arguably been the most impressive individual attacking player in the Championship.

'I want to be ruthless on the pitch'

Dan James tells Sky Sports the reasoning behind his brilliant form for Leeds United this season.

"What I wanted to do from last season is push on again and contribute as much as I could for the team," James tells Sky Sports after winning the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for February.

"As a winger, I just want to be as direct as possible. I try not to turn down one-on-ones.

"I want to be ruthless on the pitch. And that's the key to it. I don't want to turn anything down. There are games where I'm going to give the ball away a lot, but it's because I'm trying to create something.

"You can lose the ball 10 times in a row, but then you just have to go at your player again. And the one time I do it can lead to a goal.

"It's tough to get into that mindset, but once you're in it and you feel confident. You may not then get the chance for 60 minutes in a game, but in that last 30 if the ball is coming down your side you just have to be ready.

"I still have a lot to do between now and the end of the season to provide as much as I can for the team. But I'm feeling confident at the minute. When I'm on the ball I want to create as much as possible and, for me, it's all about going to get that next goal or assist.

"That's the ruthless mentality of it. I don't just want one, I want to make as many contributions as possible, without being too greedy.

"There are times where I need to be a bit more ruthless with what I want to do, and I want to continue to do that.

There are times this season where I've passed when I could have had a shot, but I'm always looking back at things like that and trying to improve."

'I try and be a bit more of a main man'

"For me, personality-wise, I try and carry everyone on the pitch as much as possible, kind of to lead the line.

"In the changing room I'm not a loud person, and I'm not one to go and motivate everyone else. I tend to leave that to other people and concentrate on my own game and what I need to do.

"But now I'm more of a senior player I try and be a bit more of a main man. I'm very much a team player, but this season I'm trying to be more direct, more ruthless and a bit more selfish.

"But selfish in a way that's for the team and not for myself."

'He leads by example for the whole team'

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke tells Sky Sports that Dan James leads by example for the whole team.

"What is remarkable is how much he has improved his tallies of end product," Daniel Farke tells Sky Sports after winning the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award for February..

"There have been so many goals and assists, and also many games when he takes responsibility to lead the group.

"Not just with speeches, but to lead by example and with his workload. When he sprints back and wins a tackle to stop a counter-attack, he shows great leadership for the whole team.

"He's played a brilliant season. But the credit can not only come in February and March. You have to make sure everyone is singing your praises come May.

"For that we still have work to do. And also Daniel, who is outstanding, has work to do."

'He's a very good player that's hit a vein of form and consistency'

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton says that Dan James has matured and hit form and consistency for Leeds this season.

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton:

"I've been so impressed in the sense of the consistency that he's shown. That was the next step for Dan, to add goals and assists to that incredible workrate and pace that he's got. And he's done that.

"He always had the pedigree. He burst onto the scene as a younger player and has played for big, big football clubs. I think we forget sometimes where he's been, but couple that with the international stage he's played on as well for Wales.

"He's a very good player that's hit a vein of form and consistency, which just elevates his status and standard, and does the same for the players around him.

"What was always going to be the stumbling block of him maximising the most out of his potential was what you did with the ball when get into the final third.

"Players mature at different times, some players never get it, while some work on that raw talent and the raw materials that they've got and never develop the other side of it.

"But Dan has absolutely done that. It's a credit to him as a player that he wants to get better and be more rounded. He's always been able to do it, but now he's doing it on a more consistent basis. That's why more people are taking notice now of a player who's been around for a long time."