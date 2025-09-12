Seven live games on Saturday & a Sunday South Coast showdown | EFL weekend guide
Huge live games, how to view free highlights, podcasts, fixtures, league tables and exclusive interviews; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet EFL action this weekend with Sky Sports
Saturday 13 September 2025 12:34, UK
What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?
As always, Sky Sports+ brings you seven live EFL games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: Charlton vs Millwall
- CH: Charlton vs Millwall, Oxford vs Leicester, Preston vs Middlesbrough
- L1: Bradford vs Huddersfield, Northampton vs Blackpool
- L2: Accrington vs Colchester, Crawley vs Cheltenham
A South London reunion at The Valley
It is five years since the two South London rivals Charlton and Millwall last met, and eight years since they last faced each other at The Valley in front of fans. Neither have had the perfect start, and both are looking to bounce back from defeats before the international break.
Elsewhere in the Championship...
Oxford got their first point of the season against Coventry before the international break, but they are still chasing a first win of the season. They host a Leicester City side who are ticking along well with three wins out of four.
Preston suffered their first defeat of the season before the international break, and will be hoping to bounce back against Championship leaders Middlesbrough - the only side remaining who have won four from four.
League One & Two
t is 18 years since Yorkshire clubs Bradford and Huddersfield met in a league game, and they have both started well in League One this season. Northampton and Blackpool find themselves a little further down the table as they prepare to face off at Sixfields.
Accrington are the only side in League Two without a win this season as they prepare to host Colchester, while Crawley and Cheltenham both also find themselves in the bottom five.
And a South Coast blockbuster on Sunday...
- Southampton vs Portsmouth (Sun 12pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football from 11am
Now this should be good. A proper reunion, and it won't be a fond one. It is six years since south-coast rivals Southampton and Portsmouth faced each other, and 13 long years since they last played a league game.
When they met in the League Cup in 2019, they were in the Premier League and League One. Now they meet on level terms, with Pompey above the Saints in the table. It is going to be fierce.
Southampton and Portsmouth face one another for the first time in six years at St Mary's this Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.
David Prutton's prediction from the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:
"This is one of the biggest fixtures we get the chance to cover in the EFL. If you have even a passing awareness of it, you know it is always a feisty affair. The two clubs absolutely hate each other, and that makes for a derby that is fiercely fought and often very hard and attritional.
"It is definitely one of the fiercest games I ever played in. Everyone talks about the biggest rivalries in England, and we all know what the famous ones are, but Southampton against Portsmouth is unique. Its location and historical significance make it stand out.
"It is a rivalry laced with venom, one of the most fiery you could hope for, and I think this match has all the ingredients to be a real spectacle. 2-2."
Report & free match highlights: Sheff Utd's dismal start sinks to new low after crushing Ipswich defeat
Sheffield United remain pointless and rooted to the bottom of the Championship table after they were thumped 5-0 by Ipswich on Friday night.
Listen to the Essential EFL podcast - predictions, interviews and more
Sky Sports brings you the Essential EFL podcast, featuring all the best content from the Championship, League One and League Two.
Make sure you don't miss an episode...
- Listen and follow the Essential EFL podcast on: APPLE | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER
EFL Goal Zone on Soccer Saturday
Catch all of the goals from the 12.30pm kick-offs on Sky Sports News live on Soccer Saturday with a dedicated part of the studio set aside to showcase every ball hitting the back of the net.
Free-to-watch EFL highlights
Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows. League One and League Two highlights will also be available soon after.
Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.
