Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions: Liverpool vs Tottenham & Newcastle vs Wolves

Charlie Nicholas returns with his Premier League predictions ahead of another bumper weekend of the action, including Liverpool vs Tottenham and Newcastle vs Wolves.

Newcastle vs Wolves - Renault Super Sunday from 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 2pm

I watched the Wolves game last week and it was the same problem as last season. They play well against the bigger teams and then struggle against the likes of Southampton, who defend deep and make it very awkward for them.

Wolves need to get it down and feed it into the partnerships. We expect more quality with what we are seeing from them at the moment.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have the stress and strain of whether they attack or counter-attack, which is more of what they are used to. The supporters would prefer them to have a go, with Joelinton and Miguel Almiron, who has the pace and energy but cannot score goals. Do they commit to going for it, or do they just rely on the Longstaff brothers?

Steve Bruce will know he has to be careful. Newcastle are better deployed sitting in and are better suited playing two up front but they cannot really do that, so it will be another struggle of a game.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Newcastle 1-1 Wolves (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool vs Tottenham - Renault Super Sunday from 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 4.30pm

This is a cracking game. Tottenham bounced back in the Champions League, getting a lot of anger out of their system. The way he keeps talking it is as if Mauricio Pochettino has a back-up plan in the form of Manchester United or Real Madrid, who supposedly want him.

He knows he gets on with the owner. The players want to take him for dinner too, it could be a drive-through! Toby Alderweireld was rested, so where does that leave him? They now go on to Liverpool. Does he not play because he is running his current contract down?

Tottenham managed to salvage a point against Watford and could have some confidence going into Anfield after their win through the week. Although, I do not see past a Liverpool win and they will continue to roll along with Mohamed Salah back in the side, who scored in the week against Genk.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Liverpool 3-0 Tottenham (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm

What are we going to get? Will Arsenal see 70 per cent of the ball and fail to register a shot on target? Will it be a repeat of the Wilfried Zaha show like this game last year?

Unai Emery has come under scrutiny from some supporters and they are starting to ask questions. Why have they paid the money for Kieran Tierney and are not playing him, despite getting him fit? Why are you not playing Hector Bellerin when fit? I do not understand why he gets these players fit and he doesn't play them.

Bernd Leno makes some mistakes and is young, but he is left completely and utterly isolated by the lack of a defensive partnership. I feel sorry for him. David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos high five each other when they give corners away. Matteo Guendouzi has good energy and covers the ground well, but he is too young to understand the protective role and needs someone in beside him to pivot him and look after him.

Arsenal failed to return to the top four following their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Monday

These players have a soft belly but they are supposed to provoke and win the little scraps. I would be more interested in Lucas Torreira beside Guendouzi or even Ainsley Maitland-Niles could do it with his speed.

In attack, Nicolas Pepe needs a shake. He is very talented but he needs to want the ball and get on the ball. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is scoring goals in an ordinary team and Alexandre Lacazette must start. I like Bukayo Saka but you need to feed him in at the right time.

Ceballos needs to be in behind the front three. If you dominate games which you should do against Palace, the middle two and full-backs will be higher up. Emery wanted to emulate Liverpool's style of play, and when those two full-backs are high, you know there is trouble coming. Bellerin and Tierney must play higher when they play and that is when the two holding players come in handy and that is how the balance works.

Zaha will be putting himself on the market again with Arsenal trying to buy him in the summer, while Andros Townsend will have a go being ex-Tottenham. Gary Cahill has been good since coming in for Palace, but Arsenal should have too much.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Arsenal 3-1 Crystal Palace (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Norwich vs Manchester United - Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm

There have been some good scalps for Norwich so far this season.

Daniel Farke has understood how to get a clean sheet. How dare they? Coming away with a clean sheet in a Premier League game! The Soccer Saturday panel does not take much to confuse, but where did that come from?

Manchester United were not inspiring against Liverpool, but I said they would regard it like a win if they came away with a point, which they did. Their team is so vulnerable, but can I convince myself that Norwich could beat another Manchester club? I don't think I can.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Norwich 1-2 Manchester United (15/2 with Sky Bet)

