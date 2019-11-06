Charlie Nicholas' Europa League predictions: How will Man Utd, Wolves, Celtic & Rangers do?

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Europa League predictions with Manchester United, Wolves, Celtic and Rangers all in action.

Celtic's Ryan Christie and Odsonne Edouard celebrating after beating Lazio in the Europa League

I am feeling a bit awkward about this one. Celtic did brilliantly to beat them with a last-gasp winner first time around. I did flag up a 2-1 win, but they were fortunate. Celtic needed to take a good scalp eventually.

In this one, do they attack, counter-attack or sit in? They are not a team that naturally sit in. Domestically, they have 70 per cent of the ball. Celtic are getting better at it and Neil Lennon is asking them to play the ball forward much quicker.

Lazio will be angry and agitated as they should have gone two or three up at Celtic Park. The Serie A side must win here to stay in the group. Cluj will win I think so it may come down to head-to-head with these two sides. Lazio went fourth in Serie A and will get their revenge in this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United vs Partizan Belgrade - Thursday, 8pm

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Anthony Martial has helped Marcus Rashford's return to form

We keep going around the houses for Manchester United. Jeff Stelling asked if they had turned a corner but none of us could see it, they have not developed yet. Anthony Martial is back and Marcus Rashford is finding some form, while Scott McTominay has been playing well, apparently. I would say he has been playing better. He has probably been Manchester United's most consistent player. Elsewhere, Harry Maguire is struggling and so are the full-backs. The young players are striving a bit, but it is a hard environment for them. But Martial will turn up here and it should be an easy enough night for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

2:39 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's win over Manchester United in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's win over Manchester United in the Premier League

Wolves vs Slovan Bratislava - Thursday, 8pm

Wolves are coming and going at the moment. They have the excuse of playing so many games, but they probably played just as many as they did in the Championship. They want to play in Europe don't they? You have a few injuries and they claim they are lacking in numbers. Get the young guys in and play them!

Wolves seem to struggle against these sorts of teams. They are not putting teams to bed like they were before, but I think they will get there nevertheless.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Rangers vs Porto - Thursday, 8pm

Alfredo Morelos equalised for Rangers at Porto

Like Celtic, the Rangers draw in Porto was something I didn't quite anticipate. Steven Gerrard left out Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo, who haven't played at this level before. He went with a cunning and experienced plan and it worked a treat with Rangers playing really well.

Everyone was expecting them to go back to forward and fill in when they didn't have the ball, but they were worthy of a point, and if not all three. Porto are not what they were four or five year ago but are still incredibly dangerous. They are all technically very good players. The passion, drive and commitment can get you over the line, but it will be a frustrating night for Rangers. It is hard to pin who wins this group and this result will leave it wide open with a draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)