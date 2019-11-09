Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions: Liverpool vs Man City, Wolves vs Aston Villa

Charlie Nicholas predicts the results in the Premier League games, including Liverpool vs Man City and Wolves vs Aston Villa.

It is a very good Sunday and this is a great derby. Aston Villa are an open and expansive team. They played very well against Liverpool and should have got something from it.

They cannot see and adapt to closing the shop. A draw would have been a good result - Villa deserved something from it, but they always make mistakes.

I think the Wolves front two, especially when Diogo Jota gets going, will be too much. The movement and intelligence of Raul Jimenez makes him a great player, so I think they will edge it.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

This is the game of games. When I look back at the games I used to look forward to, they were the Man United vs Liverpool's, especially at Anfield, Man United vs Man City, but these are the games at Anfield, I love the whole scenario of these games.

They are hard to understand and hard to read. It was a rotten game of football last time, but this is what tension does to the best of teams - City cannot afford to lose it.

The Premier League would not be over, as a couple of draws and a defeat makes it wide open again - it is doable with Liverpool's fixture list.

Man City's weaknesses in defence will add to the game - you can only see goals in this one. Pep Guardiola's side will not sit back, but they will suffocate the service into the front three of Liverpool and try to nullify the full-backs.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were way off it last week, with Sadio Mane carrying the front three and grabbing the match-winner at the death. Pep will look at the pace of Mane and the accusations of diving, but I cannot see how these players will not be in a position to say there are goals here.

Do City and Liverpool play tactics here? I don't think so. Liverpool are vulnerable defensively and have not been as good as last year, as we all knew, but they will be fairly happy with a point as it keeps everything going and ticking along.

It is one of these games, after the miserable feeling of the last one, which will give everyone a 'wow' moment. Sit back and enjoy the ride - it could go either way, it could be a 5-4 or a 1-0, but I am sitting on the fence until I see the starting teams.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Normally I think this would be a straightforward win, but it is not as easy as that for this Manchester United team. Brighton are starting to score more openly and are starting to get there. Brighton are more attacking-minded than they have ever been before, so this then becomes an open game.

I do still think that Graham Potter will change his style accordingly. Leandro Trossard came off the bench and made a difference. He is a troubling and exciting player and will cause danger. These are the games that matter for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and you have to win these games to think about the top four again.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Charlie's earlier predictions...

Crystal Palace are a better side away from home. Roy Hodgson has done a fabulous job when you consider he hasn't really got a striker on the books. Christian Benteke's goal record tells you everything, although Jordan Ayew has four goals this campaign.

Palace just keep plodding away - Gary Cahill has improved them. Wilfried Zaha likes to turn up in these games. Mason Mount may be out, but Christian Pulisic is two footed, has lovely balance and is a great finisher. Chelsea had a wonderful comeback against Ajax - they should have seen the job off and they didn't in the end.

Tammy Abraham is a bit cold and not getting into the areas that matter as such, but Willian has been playing well. I think Chelsea will get over the line but it will be a tight one.

CHARLIE PREDICTED: 2-1 - RESULT: 2-0

Both teams are unpredictable. I thought Burnley were getting back to their old ways but they took a beating at Sheffield United. The defenders have work to do. West Ham were three down and probably should have equalised against Newcastle.

They are a talented side but Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini have not produced thus far. Robert Snodgrass has been their best player over the last couple of weeks. They need to supply Sebastien Haller with early crosses and they could get somewhere, but it will back to basics for Burnley.

CHARLIE PREDICTED: 2-1 - RESULT: 3-0

The way Newcastle are going at the minute, you are thinking that these are winnable games for them. I know Steve Bruce likes to play attacking football, but he cannot do so with this team. Miguel Almiron is like a little whippet who cannot slow down to finish.

The fans love him as he is energetic, which I do like about him, but the other phases of his play need to come sharpish. Allan Saint-Maximin is skilful and unpredictable, while Jonjo Shelvey is back in the team. If Newcastle win, they are heading towards the top end of the table.

Bournemouth can go anywhere and play well, as shown with the Manchester United game. They are a very dangerous side and will cause problems once again.

CHARLIE PREDICTED: 2-2 - RESULT: 2-1

Southampton have come back a little bit in terms of credibility. They have not played badly in the two games against Man City for which they gained credibility, but what did they get? Nothing. It got rid of the embarrassment and anger, whereas Everton are still so vulnerable away from home.

It is not a game marked with goals. Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond will carry a threat, but this could be Marco Silva's last game in charge if he loses - I think David Moyes would be a target if it goes badly for Everton. These teams should score goals with the vulnerable opposing defences but it will be a narrow win.

CHARLIE PREDICTED: 1-0 - RESULT: 1-2

Tottenham could have snatched a point at Anfield - they got themselves in the lead at Everton and threw it away. Mauricio Pochettino's decision-making is quite worrying for the Tottenham players.

He likes to rotate the full-backs but Serge Aurier is not playing well, while Danny Rose is all over the place. He has disrupted something which was so solid for three seasons at Tottenham.

Harry Kane should be fit but if not, where do they go up front? Sheffield United battered Burnley and they played superbly. They squeeze together, drop off together, and this style of football upsets the rhythm of the bigger teams. I expect them to unsettle Tottenham and this will be reflected in the result.

CHARLIE PREDICTED: 1-1 - RESULT: 1-1

Do not get me started on this one. We get the same issues with Norwich. They can score goals, but they certainly concede them.

It has been quite a while since they scored. People were talking about Todd Cantwell and Norwich, but now once you have broken it down, do they have goals in them? They have just announced losses so it doesn't look like they will be going into the market in January.

They didn't do so in the summer so there will be no difference if they don't in January. For Norwich it is a must-win scenario and we are getting to this time already. We say the same things about Watford. What does Quique Sanchez Flores need to do to get them over the line?

Tory Deeney is close to being fit, so there is something starting to develop at Watford. This is also a must-win for them, so where do you pick the bones out of this one?

Watford didn't play well at the weekend but have not been playing bad either - they are better than what they are showing. The way Norwich play will suit Watford, so I think their star players will pick Norwich off in this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTED: 1-2 - RESULT: 0-2