Charlie Nicholas' international predictions: How will Northern Ireland get on?

Charlie Nicholas makes his predictions for the upcoming round of international fixtures, with all the home nations playing European Qualifiers.

Northern Ireland vs Netherlands, Saturday 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event

Northern Ireland were sitting with a golden ticket in Netherlands last month, but they lost a late equaliser and then a sucker punch for defeat. The Dutch are good but moody - the atmosphere in Belfast will be in your face. They will be led by Steven Davis, who has been having a very good season in Glasgow.

He is the guy who needs to get on the ball and make things happen. The Dutch know they need something from the game. Northern Ireland have Germany up next in their last game, so it is plain as anything can be. They must win this football match first and foremost, but I don't see them beating Germany.

The Netherlands have loads of quality and they only really need a point to keep Northern Ireland at bay. They will have to chase the game, even if the scores are the same for 60-65 minutes. Michael O'Neill is trying to sort Stoke's problems while seeing this out and he will have a cloudy head! I can only see a Dutch win here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Kosovo vs England - Sunday, 5pm

The job is done, and England have qualified convincingly.

Gareth Southgate will bring Raheem Sterling back into the fold and I'd imagine many more changes too - he would be crazy not to start James Maddison here. Players work so hard to get into the international fold and they are constantly thinking how they can get there. Maddison must be wondering what he needs to do to start.

He has the talent but adjusting to international scene does take people time and a lot of time to grasp. He has an abundance of talent in differing areas, and now is the time for him to get his chance.

James Maddison came off the bench for his England debut against Montenegro, but will he earn his first start in Kosovo?

A lot of the players on the fringe will play. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played well and got a taste of it on Thursday so he will get them in as opposed to the tried and trusted.

Kosovo were awkward for England last time and, while the result will matter, it is not pivotal. I don't think the result will be the essence of what is in Southgate's head. He may even try a different style to adjust some people and see how they do and fit in. It is a nothing-to-lose scenario so that is why I think Kosovo will get a draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

