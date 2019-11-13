Charlie Nicholas' international predictions: How will Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland get on?

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of international predictions

Charlie Nicholas makes his predictions for the upcoming round of international fixtures, with all the home nations playing European Qualifiers.

Cyprus vs Scotland, Saturday 2pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event

Cyprus vs Scotland Live on

Kieran Tierney, Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and Ryan Fraser are all out. Scotland have a dilemma up front - we do not have anybody with real potency or who likes the role of playing on their own. This is all about building for the play-offs in March.

Cyprus are third in the group and Scotland trying to overtake them. The Kazakhstan game does not really matter, it was all about preparing a shape and formula for March. He [Steve Clarke] will not be saying that they need to win, but they need a performance that signifies they are a team again.

This is hard to do with the team they have. Scotland have a lack of choices defensively and up front, so it is not going to be a good day for them. I do not see Scotland winning this game. If I was Steve Clarke, I would be finding a formation which is 4-3-3 with the ball and a 4-5-1 without, but the last thing they need to be doing is knocking a ball 60 yards to a lone striker.

Steve Clarke's Scotland can qualify for Euro 2020 through the play-offs

Cyprus are strong at home and that's why they are third. I played here and we scored in the last minute to win 2-1 - they are much better team than back then. I am taking a draw but it will be another day of grind, work and honesty.

He must get the formula right. Kazakhstan is not the test we need. We play away from home but this is what the formation will be or should be when we get to March time. For this reason, and injuries we have, it will be an awkward day.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Azerbaijan vs Wales, Saturday 5pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event

Azerbaijan vs Wales Live on

It is a must-win for Wales. They are well off the top but are only four points off second with a game in hand - they then play Hungary on Monday. Azerbaijan will be tough, but Aaron Ramsey is back, which is a big bonus. Gareth Bale seems like he is going to play despite the ongoing scuffle at Real Madrid.

Wales have a crucial clash in Azerbaijan as they look to steal second spot

With Harry Wilson and the options they have, Wales have more than enough to win this. You need to score first and settle the game down a little bit, but this could be a day of sweat and blood. It will be job done and then they will move onto a major must-win again against Hungary.

It is about the performance, three points and the glory. Wales can put themselves in a strong position - they should have won against Croatia, but they know what they need to do here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-1 (4/1 with Sky Bet)

Northern Ireland vs Netherlands, Saturday 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event

N Ireland vs Netherlands Live on

Northern Ireland were sitting with a golden ticket in Netherlands last month, but they lost a late equaliser and then a sucker punch for defeat. The Dutch are good but moody - the atmosphere in Belfast will be in your face. They will be led by Steven Davis, who has been having a very good season in Glasgow.

0:55 Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis talks about the legacy manager Michael O’Neill will leave as he gets set to become Stoke City boss Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis talks about the legacy manager Michael O’Neill will leave as he gets set to become Stoke City boss

He is the guy who needs to get on the ball and make things happen. The Dutch know they need something from the game. Northern Ireland have Germany up next in their last game, so it is plain as anything can be. They must win this football match first and foremost, but I don't see them beating Germany.

The Netherlands have loads of quality and they only really need a point to keep Northern Ireland at bay. They will have to chase the game, even if the scores are the same for 60-65 minutes. Michael O'Neill is trying to sort Stoke's problems while seeing this out and he will have a cloudy head! I can only see a Dutch win here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Friday, November 15

Armenia vs Greece - European Championship Qualifying, live on Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 5pm

- European Championship Qualifying, live on Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 5pm Finland vs Liechtenstein - European Championship Qualifying, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 5pm

- European Championship Qualifying, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 5pm Norway vs Faroe Islands - European Championship Qualifying, live on Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 5pm

- European Championship Qualifying, live on Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 5pm Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy - European Championship Qualifying, live on Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 7.45pm

- European Championship Qualifying, live on Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 7.45pm Denmark vs Gibraltar - European Championship Qualifying, live on Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 7.45pm

- European Championship Qualifying, live on Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 7.45pm Romania vs Sweden - European Championship Qualifying, live on Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 7.45pm

- European Championship Qualifying, live on Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 7.45pm Spain vs Malta - European Championship Qualifying, live on Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 7.45pm

- European Championship Qualifying, live on Sky Sports Football red button; Kick-off 7.45pm Switzerland vs Georgia - European Championship Qualifying, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday, November 16