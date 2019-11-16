Charlie Nicholas' international predictions: Will England end on a high?

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of international predictions

Charlie Nicholas makes his predictions for the upcoming round of international fixtures, with all the home nations playing European Qualifiers.

Kosovo vs England - Sunday, 5pm

3:46 England booked their place at Euro 2020 and celebrated their 1,000th international in style with a 7-0 thrashing of Montenegro at Wembley. England booked their place at Euro 2020 and celebrated their 1,000th international in style with a 7-0 thrashing of Montenegro at Wembley.

The job is done, and England have qualified convincingly.

Gareth Southgate will bring Raheem Sterling back into the fold and I'd imagine many more changes too - he would be crazy not to start James Maddison here. Players work so hard to get into the international fold and they are constantly thinking how they can get there. Maddison must be wondering what he needs to do to start.

He has the talent but adjusting to international scene does take people time and a lot of time to grasp. He has an abundance of talent in differing areas, and now is the time for him to get his chance.

James Maddison came off the bench for his England debut against Montenegro, but will he earn his first start in Kosovo?

A lot of the players on the fringe will play. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played well and got a taste of it on Thursday so he will get them in as opposed to the tried and trusted.

Kosovo were awkward for England last time and, while the result will matter, it is not pivotal. I don't think the result will be the essence of what is in Southgate's head. He may even try a different style to adjust some people and see how they do and fit in. It is a nothing-to-lose scenario so that is why I think Kosovo will get a draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Sunday November 17