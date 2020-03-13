Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions: Tottenham vs Man Utd, Everton vs Liverpool

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions

It was an expected win for Leicester [on Monday], with Jamie Vardy back in the goals, but it did take them time to get going against Aston Villa.

We know Leicester are dangerous on the counter-attack, but James Maddison is not playing as well, while Youri Tielemans has been left out quite a bit too.

I look at the table, but how on earth are you supposed to work out who will go down and where the safety net will be? Maybe it will not be the 39/40 point mark. It could be much less.

Watford are battling along and took the scalp of Liverpool, which was followed by a bad result at Crystal Palace. From Brighton downwards, I think Norwich have gone, but everyone else will keep fighting. These are the home games Watford must win, which can push them and give them a gap.

Leicester could pick them off but the drive and demand of Watford will be too much I feel. Nigel Pearson will want to turn Leicester over, and there is always an edge with that. I am going with Watford here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Roy Hodgson has certainly earned his new contract. Crystal Palace are in 11th place with a team that does not score many goals and he has done a great job. Christian Benteke does look to be playing better since he has been placed closer to Jordan Ayew, which gives them more of an option and purpose in those areas.

Defensively, they are well-drilled and have energy at the back. It can be dull, and sometimes inconsistent, but it is a must-win game again for Bournemouth. They do not want to be stuck in this for too long, and with nine games to go, they have to go after it. That makes this very dangerous as Crystal Palace could exploit them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester City are not playing well and Pep Guardiola is an angry man. He said they played well in the Manchester derby - no you did not Pep! You had all of the possession and did nothing with it. The frustration is becoming more and more evident.

Raheem Sterling is out of form, and Sergio Aguero is in the goals but not playing overly well. Aguero's commitment is undeniable, while Gabriel Jesus sometimes comes in and nicks a few. City do not get the job done when Kevin De Bruyne is not in the side. When De Bruyne is playing, City are a different breed.

Burnley will play back to front and will be well-organised, but this may well be the game where Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva get back to their brilliant best.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

This is another good game. Sheffield United are going well, but they were not overly impressive against Norwich. The drive and commitment is always there, but they did not create too many opportunities. Billy Sharp grabbed the goal and he will stay in the team.

Newcastle are safe, the win last week will get them there with three or four more points I think. You have to compete with Sheffield United and if you can, you look at the two players that can do something different. Miguel Almiron can be the difference, while Allan Saint-Maximin is unpredictable but also a game changer.

Saint-Maximin can beat four players and miss from two yards. How can you work him out? He can be frustrated with not hitting the goal, but he is so positive and the fans love him. What will he do next? They have something in their team which means they can get things done.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

It is a must-win for Norwich. Southampton are better on the counter-attack and could pick them off. Danny Ings has not been firing and Nathan Redmond has been out. When I watch Southampton at home rather than away, they have a different belief. It is as if they are more content to get on the ball and go with the pace.

Norwich never give up and always keep going, but nothing came for them on the day against Sheffield United. They must open up and go for it, but if Watford win, they could find themselves six points behind again. They will be too open for me, and this point will not help them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

I am trying to work out the bottom three's fixtures. I am writing off Norwich if they do not win. Brighton are not showing much, while I am expecting Watford and Bournemouth to get something. Chelsea are unpredictable away from home.

Aston Villa are not physical enough and they do not rough people up. They accept the possession and they make mistakes. Until they solve that and disrupt the game, then this team is going down. They need to understand that side of things.

It is when they do not have the ball that the issue is evident. The mistakes keep coming. It is another opportunity for Chelsea, but this will be another draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

This is a real test for West Ham and they will be hoping Wolves have clocked up another 90 minutes in the Europa League so that they may be tired. I tipped Wolves for the top four but they blew it a bit with Brighton. Will they fade or run out of energy? That is the only question mark for me.

The signs for West Ham have been a bit more promising. They played well at Anfield and played decently against Southampton, while they should have got a point at Arsenal, but they missed chances.

The power and pace of Michail Antonio with Sebastien Haller means they will create chances. The midfielders can then hold without getting exposed. Jarrod Bowen has a goal in him too and has caused problems since arriving from Hull. This will be another awkward one for Wolves.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

This is a big one. One thing to admit is that Tottenham are in meltdown. Who does Jose Mourinho pick in midfield or defence? The injury issues are massive up front too and they look broken at the minute.

Manchester United have the momentum and things are looking promising for them at the minute. We have all been impressed with the lift Bruno Fernandes has given United. He has given them honesty and the quality that they lacked. Scott McTominay is back to add the aggression and competition in midfield, while they have pace and goals with Anthony Martial.

At the back is where I have seen the biggest improvement, with Harry Maguire very consistent and there has been great quality in defence. I cannot see how Tottenham are going to open up here. The last thing they need is a defeat because the crowd may turn on Mourinho. Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn are all out, but what has he done to the team?

The players are in meltdown but Jose is partly responsible for that. When he goes through this, there are negative vibes in the changing room. I think they will sit in, be more disciplined and look to counter-attack. United are in prime position to get the top four, but that will falter a bit at the weekend.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Are you ever convinced about Everton? Just as you applaud them, you see a performance like that at Chelsea and you take a step back. I have done one of their home games and three away games since Carlo Ancelotti came in, so I have the flavour of Everton. This club was on its knees with the anger of the fans and the questions for the board.

All of a sudden, up until a week ago, they were a threat for the top four but that has gone for them now. If there was ever a time for a response from a team, that recently lost to Liverpool in the FA Cup and were embarrassed by a young side in the process, it would be now. The anger will be brewing.

There have been positives since then however. Andre Gomes coming back is a positive, but they do not have a good holding player. Gomes has not been that type and at Barcelona he could not cut it. He is not quick enough with the ball, so there is no surprise that he struggled to get game time there, but he could be the man they are looking for in this scenario. Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Davies are not the players to play there. Gomes has a good range of passing and puts his foot in too so there is a lot to like about him.

The poor areas are in defence. Mason Holgate was a right-back and is now a centre-back. He has done OK, but he is forceful and rash, as is Djibril Sidibe. This is the problem they face, but they will squeeze Liverpool regardless.

I was suspicious of Liverpool going into the Atletico Madrid clash. I thought they were blinkered with the Premier League and they were knocked for six with the defeat at Watford. They were 2-0 up on Wednesday and going through, but then everyone says the crisis was because of the goalkeeping error. Last time it was Loris Karius and now it is Adrian.

Even so, they are not defending as well across the board. It was a big shock for them and a damaging blow. I thought Liverpool looked tired in extra time, and it is getting to the stage where this happens. The derby will bring this out of Liverpool, but there will be some changes made. I am going for another draw here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)