Charlie's Premier League predictions: Watford, Palace and Man Utd tipped for wins

Charlie Nicholas is back with his latest set of Premier League predictions, and is tipping wins for Watford, Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

Watford vs Southampton

It is getting awkward for Watford. I look at Watford, West Ham, Villa, Bournemouth, and I wonder where they are going to get a win from. These are the type of games which Watford will be targeting.

Southampton have done their business and are safe, and rightly so. Watford are a poorer version of Wolves. They have the physicality and ability, especially when you look at the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney. I also think Will Hughes is and can be better than what he has produced thus far.

I see Watford opening the gap to the bottom three. You cannot wait for any potential VAR decisions or sympathy to help with results, you must go after it. Nigel Pearson needs a win to instil some belief into his side. The draw at Leicester will have spurred them on, but that was a blow losing to Burnley through the week. They will bounce back here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1

Burnley have been quite poor. It will be a struggle for them to get to the end, with the current contractual situation telling you that too. They do not quite have things right. Sean Dyche seemed to get a reaction from his Burnley players in their narrow win over Watford, so they did improve from the Manchester City thumping.

Crystal Palace were awful at Liverpool. They were tidy on the ball in parts where it did not matter. Wilfried Zaha is injured so he will be a massive miss for them. I would not like to be jumping all over this game, and it is hard to pick the bones out of it. There won't be lots of goals. Palace are still after Europe but they have not got enough to get anywhere near. They will get the win in this one though.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0

Brighton vs Man Utd

This is the one that tells me where Manchester United are. They would normally struggle in the past away at sides like Brighton, where they went down 3-2 last season at The Amex. Nevertheless, four points out of six is magical after the restart for Brighton, and it gives them breathing space, depending on what happens with the other teams around them. The gap to the others is still not sufficient though as it stands.

United have been impressive. Anthony Martial does what he does. He looks poor one week and is class the next. The skill and movement of Bruno Fernandes has been excellent, while Paul Pogba can supply the three up front. I like the balance of Mason Greenwood, coming in off the right as a left-footer. The pace and movement is so valuable at this time of the season, while teams are still trying to find their feet.

Teams need to play deeper against United, but by the time you get the ball, it is hard to hit the forwards and have the midfielders to get up and support, and this is where United can get on top of you. All these things add up to let you know United may have some steel now. Themselves, Chelsea and Wolves are in one hell of a fight. They may not be as strong away from home but the belief is growing, and when they have that, it becomes irreplaceable and too hard to handle at times. They are in for a good run-in.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3