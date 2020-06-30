Charlie's Premier League predictions: Man City tipped for victory

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas is back with his latest set of Premier League predictions, and is tipping a win for Man City on Thursday...

I thought Sheffield United were a bit better against Arsenal - but I do not say that as a gigantic compliment.

They made chances but should have done better with them. Chris Wilder's side can get agitated at times and they are giving away silly free-kicks again.

Tottenham still have issues defensively. Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are not being selected, so does Jose Mourinho believe Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier are the future? They kept a clean sheet last time so it may be the same back four in this one. Their full-backs are vulnerable, but Tottenham are strong going forwards, with Harry Kane scoring too against West Ham, but I see this being a draw.

Sheffield United will be annoyed for losing the way they did against Arsenal, and the way their league form has gone since the restart will be as clear an indicator as any that they must improve. They will try to rattle Tottenham and get stuck into them. I still think Sheffield United are good enough to take a point from this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool are Premier League champions and congratulations to them. They have been outstanding in every area.

What we will see in this game is an open game of football. It should suit Liverpool to go head-to-head with Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne has been the star - he played an hour against Arsenal after tearing them apart and then the same with Newcastle, so he could be rested. His form has just continued.

City will not try to beat Liverpool to prove a point. They will build for the semi-final of the FA Cup and the Champions League when it comes around. Raheem Sterling has been scoring and playing better, which is the same as Riyad Mahrez. David Silva has been playing well as always. It will be one of these enjoyable matches.

The goals have been few and far between since the break, but the two sides respect each other, the way they want the ball and use the ball, and that is why they will be happy to go head-to-head. The champions will not be embarrassed by having a low percentage of the ball, but they will use the ball superbly when they get it. There will be some magical players on show and I think we will get just that sort of game.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (20/1 with Sky Bet)