Charlie's Champions League final prediction: PSG to win in dramatic fashion

Charlie Nicholas gives his lowdown on the Champions League final as the tournament reaches its climax.

I saw that it was the first time in seven years that Bayern Munich have reached the Champions League final - how is that the case? They have been decent in those years. I don't recall a bad time for Munich, but that is some period of time without them being in the business end.

PSG, looking at the competition as a whole, could have been the dark horse I thought, despite their resources up front and a team that should have been performing better than what it was. Edinson Cavani was their No 9 and it was not really working, but they need to get this over the line now.

It was the right draw for PSG, so it could be their time. There is too much talent on show, and I do love Neymar. I don't like his antics, and I think Neymar has even got to the stage where he wishes he could stop, but can't!

Will Kylian Mbappe shine for PSG against Bayern on Sunday?

Lionel Messi is the superstar of football, but football has caught up with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by nature, and they will go into slumps. Kylian Mbappe is also on the edge of being the next superstar for a while. We have lots of fine young talents coming through the world of football, who are attack minded and dynamic.

Mbappe has been the one, even since his days at Monaco. He was rumoured to be going to Liverpool, and if Liverpool got him, what a move that could have been. He is probably not that much quicker, but he looks it on the pitch, just with his added intensity too. He has the tricks, charisma, and he wants to entertain people, and enjoys doing so. He enjoys the game at his age, which he should.

He is a true player. We have been waiting to replace the two giants of the game. Is it his time? Can he deliver? Is he as fit as he should be? I don't know, as I watched him coming off the bench against Atalanta and he looked brilliant, but I watched him against Leipzig and thought he struggled.

Serge Gnabry looks unreal and Bayern look strong. It has been a massive effort from both of these sides and it is a treat to have them in the final. The wine list is already prepared for this final, it looks breathtaking! I see goals again here.

It has to be the defence for Bayern which will be their undoing. Messi should have scored against them and was furious at himself, which then changes the format of the game. Bayern killed them in the end, but they do give away chances.

I am not sure Jerome Boateng will make it, although I am not convinced he is a great defender, but they will miss him if he is not there. There will be little defending in this one. The full-backs will bomb on, and the midfielders do not like players running off them, so Leon Goretzka will be important, but it will fall down to pace. David Alaba is quick, but he is not quick enough for these guys. PSG will be the kings of Europe.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

PSG to win in extra time: 14/1 with Sky Bet