WATCH: Alejandro Pozuelo lob caps memorable Toronto debut against New York City

It was an MLS debut to remember for Alejandro Pozuelo after the Toronto new boy scored a superb lob in his side's 4-0 win over New York City on Friday night.

The Spanish attacking midfielder had already provided an assist for Jozy Altidore's opener when he added a second with an audacious Panenka penalty.

Not satisfied with showing such composure from 12 yards, the former Swansea midfielder then completely flummoxed New York goalkeeper Sean Johnson with an impudent looping effort to extend his side's lead.

Jay Chapman added a late fourth, but the night belonged to Pozuelo as he lit up the BMO Field and preserved his side's 100 per cent start to the season.

