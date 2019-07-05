Wayne Rooney escapes DC United sending-off after VAR reverses decision

0:32 See how Wayne Rooney avoided a red card in DC United's MLS defeat by FC Dallas See how Wayne Rooney avoided a red card in DC United's MLS defeat by FC Dallas

Wayne Rooney escaped a sending-off after VAR reversed the referee's decision as DC United's five-game unbeaten streak came to an end away to FC Dallas.

The former Manchester United forward was shown a red card in the 33rd minute of Thursday's MLS encounter for an airborne challenge from behind on Michael Barrios.

However, referee Nima Saghafi changed it to yellow after video review, with DC then going down to 10 men in the 73rd minute when Luciano Acosta stepped on Paxton Pomykal.

FC Dallas won the game 2-0 at Toyota Stadium through goals from Santiago Mosquera and Dominique Badji.

Mosquera opened the scoring in the sixth minute with his knee after a Bressan cross, with Badji wrapping up victory from close range in the 65th minute after Mosquera's initial shot was saved.

Did Rooney deserve to be sent off or was he right to have a reprieve?