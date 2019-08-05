Alejandro Bedoya calls for end to gun violence during MLS match

Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya made a stand against gun violence after scoring in their 5-1 win over DC United.

Bedoya scored the opening goal for Philadelphia and after celebrating with his team-mates he made his feelings known when he picked up a pitchside microphone.

He shouted: "Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let's go!"

There were two mass shooting in the United States over the weekend in Ohio and Texas, where 29 people were killed.

Bedoya had been outspoken on social media before the match and used the game as an opportunity to voice it to the world.

There have now been 31 mass shootings in the US this year.