Coronavirus: MLS announces league will be suspended for 30 days

The new Major League Soccer had only just got under way

MLS has suspended match play for 30 days, effective immediately as the league continues to assess the impact of coronavirus.

The MLS announcement comes in the wake of the NBA suspending its season on Wednesday night. Prior to the suspension of the MLS season, two MLS matches scheduled for March 21 had already been postponed in Seattle and San Jose as measures are taken to contain coronavirus, which to date has seen over 1,000 confirmed cases in the U.S.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season," a statement from said MLS Commissioner Don Garber said.

"Based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees.

"We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.

"At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events."