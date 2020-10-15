MLS round-up: San Jose Earthquakes thrash LA Galaxy 4-0 in local derby in packed Wednesday schedule

San Jose Earthquakes thrashed LA Galaxy 4-0 in a local derby at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday night.

The Quakes dominated possession throughout the first half, but found themselves only one goal up when Nick Lima turned home a rebound through a crowded area to open the scoring a minute before the break.

Thanks to Carlos Fierro and Andres Rios, San Jose were able to double their lead less than seven minutes into the second half. Fierro was granted time and space by the home defence and found Rios with a perfect pass which left him with a simple finish.

The Quakes built on their lead in the 76th minute, with Tommy Thompson trying to chip goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann. Klinsmann blocked his initial effort, but Thompson slotted home the rebound, before Lima added his second with a stoppage-time fourth.

Teenager Caden Clark scored late on in just his second MLS game to help New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 draw with leaders Toronto FC.

Clark, a 17-year-old who only signed with the Red Bulls on Saturday, fended off Marky Delgado and rifled home a long-range effort to level the scores 13 minutes from time.

Alejandro Pozuelo, who is Toronto's top scorer with eight goals, had earlier put the Canadian side ahead with a penalty in the 23rd minute. Toronto had won each of their last five games, but stretched their unbeaten run to eight.

An 83rd-minute Jake Mulraney strike denied Inter Miami a third consecutive win, forcing them to share the points with 2018 MLS Cup winners Atlanta United in Fort Lauderdale.

Miami themselves struck the opener in the 80th minute to take the lead through Brek Shea's controlled finish. Three points would have given the hosts a boost in their hopes of making the playoffs, including leapfrogging their current opponents in the standings.

Atlanta, though, responded with a well-worked passing move for Mulraney to finish the game at 1-1.

Yuya Kubo and Nick Hagglund scored as FC Cincinnati beat Columbus Crew 2-1 for the club's first victory over its state rival.

Cincinnati ended a five-match scoreless streak with victory, but the Crew have now lost four games in a row following this latest defeat - which got off to a poor start early on.

Kubo converted a penalty in the third minute before Hagglund doubled the lead with a header from Haris Medunjanin's cross.

Pedro Santos halved the deficit with a penalty in the 45th minute, but could not find an equaliser after half-time.

Kekuta Manneh and Teal Bunbury's early goals set New England Revolution en route to beat Montreal Impact 3-2 at Red Bulls Stadium.

Manneh opened the scoring with his first goal of the season in the 13th minute, side-footing a first-time shot into an empty net.

Image: Teal Bunbury nets New England Revolution's second goal

Alexander Buttner's chipped cross into the middle of the box crated the second, inviting Bunbury to bury a header and make it 2-0 midway through the opening half.

Amar Sejdic tapped in a comeback goal for Impact after 27 minutes, but shortly after half-time the Revolution restored their two-goal lead as Adam Buksa tucked home the rebound after his initial shot was saved.

Ballou Tabla's goal, the 21-year-old's first since 2017, provided a consolation in added time for Montreal, who have now lost six of their last eight games.

Orlando City extended their unbeaten run to 11 games with a 1-1 draw against New York City.

Ruan Gregorio Teixeira's run and cross set up Chris Muller to head in an 18th-minute opener, before Keaton Parks turned in his own rebound to level up.

Hany Mukhtar scored two of Nashville's three first-half goals in a 3-1 victory against Houston Dynamo, to register their first win in five attempts.

Mukhtar opened the scoring in the 15th minute, before Abu Danladi added another from a header four minutes later. Mukhtar doubled his tally in the 23rd minute with a well-struck free-kick.

Image: Hany Mukhtar's double helped Nashville to victory over Houston Dynamo

Darwin Quintero, Houston's top scorer with six goals, scored a consolation in the 75th minute.

Mark McKenzie's 87th-minute equaliser rescued a late point for Philadelphia Union in a 2-2 draw at DC United.

The visitors took the lead four minutes after the interval through Anthony Fofana, but a pair of quick-fire strikes from Donovan Pines and Yamil Asad, the latter from the penalty spot, turned the game on its head before McKenzie struck in the dying minutes.

Ryan Hollingshead's goal two minutes before half-time ended FC Dallas' four-match winless streak with a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Bryan Reynolds provided the cross for Hollingshead, whose near-post effort beat goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Real Salt Lake held on to beat Portland Timbers 2-1 despite Bill Tuiloma's 77th-minute comeback goal for the visitors.

Douglas Martinez put Salt Lake ahead with 11 minutes played, before Damir Kreilach doubled their advantage. Tuiloma halved the deficit in the closing stages but the hosts held on for victory.

Lucas Cavallini scored twice to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Los Angeles 2-1.

Cavallini scored from close-range in the 30th minute from Cristian Dajome's cross, before adding a second five minutes after the break.

Eduard Atuesta scored a penalty kick for LAFC seven minutes from time, but the visitors could not find a way to level the scores late on.