FIFA ban council member for ticket touting at World Cup

FIFA Council member Lee Harmon has been suspended for three months

FIFA has banned an elected member of its ruling council from all football duty for three months for selling tickets to last year's World Cup.

Football's ruling body also confirmed that Lee Harmon of the Cook Islands will pay a fine of 20,000 Swiss francs (£15,200).

The ban removes Harmon from two FIFA Council meetings, in Miami and Paris, and the annual Congress in Paris on June 5.

Harmon was found to have touted tickets at last year's World Cup in Russia

The vice president of the Oceania confederation has also been excluded from his regional body's annual meeting on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand.

A FIFA statement released on Thursday revealed that an investigation was launched on 26 July, 2018 into the resale of tickets by Harmon at the World Cup, just 11 days after the tournament in Russia had finished.