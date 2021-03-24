2022 World Cup Qualifying preview: England, Scotland and Northern Ireland begin road to Qatar

The road to Qatar for European countries continues on Thursday with more World Cup qualifiers including games for England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Spain, Germany, and Italy.

The remaining five FIFA World Cup European Qualifying groups play their first games of the qualifying tournament on Thursday evening, after the European competition got underway on Wednesday, with World Cup holders France held by Ukraine and runners-up Croatia beaten in Slovenia.

This time, 2018 last-16 side Switzerland kick off the day's games in Bulgaria, at the same time as Israel host Denmark.

Then on Thursday evening, 2010 winners Spain host Greece, 2006 champions Italy are visited by Northern Ireland, England host San Marino, and Iceland visit 2014 holders Germany.

Scotland, fresh from qualifying for Euro 2020, host Austria in Group F.

Sweden vs Georgia - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button from 7.40pm

Spain vs Greece - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button from 7.40pm

Barcelona's young prospect Pedri has been included in the Spain squad for the first time, and the 18-year-old trained with the squad on Tuesday as he bids to be involved in Luis Enrique's plans for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Greece in Granada on Thursday.

Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos has been included in Enrique's squad despite his recent injury struggles, while Manchester City's Ferran Torres could partner Juventus' Alvaro Morata in attack.

Spain's previous competitive outing was a 6-0 thrashing of 2014 World champions Germany in the UEFA Nations League back in November last year - a game in which Torres scored a hat-trick.

'La Roja' will be favourites to progress from World Cup qualifying Group B, which as well as Greece, features Georgia, Kosovo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Sweden.

Bulgaria vs Switzerland - 5pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button from 4.55pm

Italy vs Northern Ireland - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Italy, who are on a 22-match unbeaten run under Roberto Mancini, welcome Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland to Parma on Thursday for their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Northern Ireland are looking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

After Italy, Northern Ireland have a home friendly against the United States on Sunday before Bulgaria visit Windsor Park for a second qualifier on Wednesday.

With Conor Washington out injured and Liam Boyce due to join up with the squad later in the window, there could be an early chance for Accrington forward Dion Charles to make an impression.

Baraclough has called up Linfield striker Shayne Lavery to replace Washington; Lavery, who has five caps for Northern Ireland, has scored 19 goals for Linfield in the Irish League this season, and was on the scoresheet against Crusaders at the weekend.

Baraclough has also added Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes to the group, expanding it to a 27-man squad. It is a first senior call-up for Hughes, who joined Liverpool from Celtic in January. Derry City's uncapped stopper Nathan Gartside is also in the group.

In Group C's other game on Thursday, Bulgaria host Switzerland at 5pm.

Israel vs Denmark - 5pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football from 5pm

Moldova vs Faroe Islands - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button from 7.40pm

Scotland vs Austria - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm

Having secured a place in Euro 2020, Scotland now begin their quest for a first World Cup appearance since 1998, hosting Austria on Thursday night in their Group F opener.

Scotland announced this week they will not take a knee in Thursday's game, but instead stand in solidarity with the fight against racism.

The Scottish game is uniting behind Glen Kamara, who reported being racially abused during Rangers' Europa League game against Slavia Prague last Thursday.

Che Adams has been called up by Scotland for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers; the in-form Southampton striker, who has scored three goals in his last four games, pledged his international allegiance to Scotland following talks with head coach Steve Clarke.

In Thursday's other Group F games, Israel host Denmark, and Moldova host the Faroe Islands.

Andorra vs Albania - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button from 7.40pm

Hungary vs Poland - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button from 7.40pm

England vs San Marino - 7.45pm kick-off

Bukayo Saka will miss England's opening World Cup qualifier against San Marino on Thursday as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

The Arsenal winger remains part of Gareth Southgate's squad but is undergoing assessment at his club, with the hope of being available for the fixtures with Albania and Poland.

Saka suffered the injury in the 2-1 north London derby win over Tottenham on March 14 and returned to play 74 minutes of Sunday's 3-3 Premier League draw at West Ham.

The versatile 19-year-old made his Three Lions debut in October and has so far collected four caps, having largely been utilised in more defensive positions before being called up to the current squad as a forward.

Marcus Rashford has not trained with the rest of the squad as he continues to work indoors to rehabilitate a foot injury sustained in Manchester United's 1-0 win against AC Milan in the Europa League last Thursday.

The problem ruled the 23-year-old out of the FA Cup quarter-final loss to Leicester, with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying Rashford "wasn't close" to facing the Foxes, although he did still link up with the England group this week as planned.

James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish are all missing from the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying triple-header against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

England have won their six internationals against San Marino by an aggregate score of 37-1, with San Marino's one goal coming after eight seconds in a 1994 World Cup qualifier in November 1993 in Bologna; England recovered to win 7-1.

This will also be Gareth Southgate's 50th game as England manager, the seventh manager to reach this milestone for England.

In Group I's other games, Andorra host Albania, and Hungary host Poland.

Germany vs Iceland - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.40pm

Romania vs North Macedonia - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button from 7.40pm

Liechtenstein vs Armenia - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button from 7.40pm

Germany will want to treat their departing coach Joachim Low to a triumphant farewell when he steps down after Euro 2020.

Earlier this month, Low said he would bow out after Euro 2020, but first Germany host Iceland on Thursday and visit Romania on Sunday before a home game against North Macedonia on March 31.

The highlight of Low's reign was winning the 2014 World Cup but his team crashed out of the first round at the 2018 finals and have struggled to perform at their best in recent years.

A 6-0 defeat by Spain in the Nations League in November piled pressure on the current longest-serving coach in international football.

Germany's Toni Kroos has had to pull out of the upcoming internationals with a muscle injury.

In the other group games, Romania host North Macedonia, while Armenia are at Liechtenstein.