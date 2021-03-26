2022 World Cup Qualifying preview: Republic of Ireland, Belgium in action

The road to Qatar for European countries continues on Saturday with more World Cup Qualifiers involving the Republic of Ireland and Belgium.

The Republic of Ireland will be hoping for their first three points of the campaign after losing their opening fixtures on Wednesday.

Belgium were 3-1 winners against Wales but face a potentially tricky trip to the Czech Republic on Saturday evening. Wales will not be in World Cup Qualifying action, but instead face a friendly against Mexico in Cardiff, also live on Sky Sports.

Republic of Ireland vs Luxembourg - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm

Serbia vs Portugal - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button from 7.40pm

The Republic of Ireland have a golden opportunity to get their World Cup Qualifying campaign off the ground when they host Luxembourg - who have never qualified for a major tournament. Stephen Kenny can also nab his first win since being appointed as manager in April 2020.

In Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Serbia, Alan Browne had ended a 678-minute goal drought by scoring early on for the Republic of Ireland, but Dusan Vlahovic's equaliser was added to by an Aleksander Mitrovic double. James Collins' late second was not enough to inspire a Republic of Ireland comeback.

Should they win this weekend, it would be the Republic of Ireland's first victory since a 3-1 win against Bulgaria in a friendly in September 2019. But they will be without Brighton forward Aaron Connolly, who has been ruled with a foot injury he picked up against Serbia.

Portugal will also be aiming to make it a perfect start to their World Cup Qualifiers as they visit Serbia. They narrowly beat Azerbaijan 1-0 in their opening fixture thanks to a Maksim Medvedev own goal.

Belarus vs Estonia - 5pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football red button from 4.55pm

Czech Republic vs Belgium - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm

Having placed third at the 2018 World Cup, Belgium have got their campaign for the 2022 competition off to a flying start. They were 3-1 winners against Wales during the week, having to come from behind after a superb opener from Harry Wilson.

It was their opponents this weekend who took top spot in Group E though, with the Czech Republic demolishing Estonia 6-2 in their opening fixture. Belgium have won their last 13 games at home and will need to take that spirit to Prague on Saturday if they want to be the early pacesetters in Group E.

However, Roberto Martinez has squad issues to contend with. Belgium's five Bundesliga-based players - Dedryck Boyata, Koen Casteels, Thorgan Hazard, Orel Mangala and Thomas Meunier - will not travel because of Covid-19 quarantine restrictions. Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Vermaelen will also miss out through injury.

They will remain in Belgium ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Belarus in Leuven.

Belarus also host Estonia on Saturday, while Wales will face Mexico in an international friendly ahead of their meeting with the Czech Republic next week.

Wales vs Mexico - 8pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.55pm

Although their next World Cup Qualifier is not until Tuesday, Wales will keep their engine oiled with a friendly against Mexico in Cardiff.

There will be a chance to work on their own performance ahead of big encounter with the Czech Republic, which Wales defender Connor Roberts has already pegged as a 'cannot lose' game.

Joe Allen is ruled out of both upcoming game and has returned to Stoke to be assessed for a soft tissue injury. Wales will be without defenders Ben Davies, Tom Lockyer and James Lawrence for the next two games and on Thursday added uncapped Swansea centre-back Brandon Cooper to the squad.

However, in happier news, Chris Gunter will lead the side out against Mexico as the Charlton full-back becomes the first Welshman to win 100 caps.

Caretaker manager Rob Page also said Wales will pick their team with an eye on Tuesday's World Cup Qualifier.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has been training with Mexico after suffering a skull fracture in November, but will not feature in Cardiff this weekend.