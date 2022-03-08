When are the World Cup 2022 playoffs? Dates, fixtures and can Wales play Scotland? Plus how does the Ukraine-Russia crisis impact the schedule?

The World Cup 2022 playoffs are set to take place in March - but when are the games and how does the Ukraine-Russia crisis impact the schedule?

The 2022 World Cup play-off draw...

Scotland and Wales' path to the World Cup has been thrown into doubt. Scotland's play-off semi-final against Ukraine - originally scheduled for March 24 - has been postponed. It is unclear when the game will be played.

Wales' clash against Austria is still scheduled to take place, although there is the possibility that this could also be posponed in line with the other game in Path A.

Elsewhere, Italy and Portugal were drawn in Path C, meaning they could face one another in the final game and now cannot both qualify for next year's tournament in Qatar.

How do the play-offs work? Ten group runners-up are joined by the two best group winners from the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League overall ranking that have neither qualified directly as group winners, nor entered the play-offs already as group runners-up.



These 12 teams were drawn into three play-off paths for one-off semi-finals and a final. The three path winners qualify for the World Cup.

How else does the Ukraine-Russia crisis impact the play-off?

Away from Scotland and Ukraine's postponement, Poland have refused to play their forthcoming World Cup play-off with Russia in March following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The winners of the game, which was due to be played on March 25, are scheduled to face Sweden or Czech Republic four days later for a place in the finals in Qatar in November.

FIFA initially announced that Russia could play in the World Cup qualifiers, but the matches will be played on a neutral level with no spectators, without flags or national anthems and Russia will play under the name 'Football Union of Russia (RFU)'.

The Sweden and the Czech Republic football associations also refused to play against Russia in any new format, throwing the World Cup path and playoff fixtures into doubt.

However, FIFA and UEFA later suspended Russia from international competition.

The Polish FA has also offered to host all Ukraine home matches while Ukraine are unable to play in their own country.

When are the play-offs scheduled for?

Path A

Scotland vs Ukraine - Thursday, March 24 (7.45pm kick-off) - Postponed

Wales vs Austria - Thursday, March 24 (7.45pm kick-off) - live on Sky Sports

Path B

Russia vs Poland - Thursday, March 24 (5.00pm kick-off) - live on Sky Sports

Sweden vs Czech Republic - Thursday, March 24 (7.45pm kick-off) - live on Sky Sports

Path C

Italy vs North Macedonia - Thursday, March 24 (7.45pm kick-off) - live on Sky Sports

Portugal vs Turkey - Thursday, March 24 (7.45pm kick-off) - live on Sky Sports

Play-off finals: Tuesday, March 29 - live on Sky Sports

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will feature 32 teams in eight groups of four.

Four matches will be played each day during the group stage, which will run over a 12-day period and see winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16.

Matches will only be assigned to particular venues after the finals draw, so organisers can choose optimal kick-off times to suit television audiences in different countries, as well as supporters out in Qatar.

The finals draw is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 3, after the March window for international fixtures.

Unlike at Euro 2020, there will be a third-place play-off game on December 17.

Group stage: November 21- December 2

Round of 16: December 3-6

Quarter-finals: December 9/10

Semi-finals: December 13/14

Final: December 18

Key World Cup, Premier League, Scottish Premiership dates

March 24-29 - World Cup play-offs.

April 3 - World Cup draw.

July 30 - Scottish Premiership season starts along with the EFL Championship, League One and League Two.

August 6 - Premier League season starts.

November 12-13 - Final round of Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership matches before the World Cup.

November 21 - World Cup starts.

December 2 - Final set of group stage matches.

December 3-6 - The round of 16 starts.

December 9-10 - The quarter-finals.

December 10 - The Championship resumes.

December 13-14 - World Cup semi-finals.

December 17 - The Scottish Premiership resumes.

December 18 - World Cup final.

December 26 - The Premier League resumes.