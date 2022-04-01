Qatar 2022 World Cup draw: Watch free live stream of draw for this year's tournament

Watch a free live stream of the draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as England, Wales and Scotland all learn their possible group-stage opponents.

The draw for the tournament takes place on Friday 1 April 2022, at the DECC venue in Doha, Qatar at circa 5pm BST.

You can follow the draw live on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

We already know 29 of the 32 participants at the first winter World Cup. The final three places will be decided in the intercontinental playoffs in June, as well as the final European playoff final which has been delayed due to the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

What is the format of the draw?

The 32 nations involved in the 2022 World Cup will be drawn into eight groups of four.

Host nation Qatar will be in position one of Group A. The other nations will be split into four pots based on FIFA rankings with the top-rated teams joining Qatar in pot one.



Each group will have no more than one nation from any confederation, aside from Europe who can have no more than two nations in any one group.