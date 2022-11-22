Wednesday at the 2022 World Cup: Belgium begin campaign without Romelu Lukaku

Germany, Spain, Belgium and 2018 finalists Croatia get their campaigns under way on day four of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Belgium's 'Golden Generation' will begin their final shot at World Cup glory against Canada on Wednesday, but do so without talismanic forward Romelu Lukaku, who has been central to their success in recent years.

The Group F game at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan is a tricky opener for Roberto Martinez's side against opponents appearing at a first global finals for 36 years who will be fired up to spring a surprise.

Herdman: I get out of bed to upset teams

Canada arrive in Qatar as the designated underdog - a role coach John Herdman knows all too well having played the part his entire career.

At the 1986 World Cup Canada failed to score a single goal and there are some betting that the 500/1 longshots, who are grouped with the second ranked Belgium, 2018 finalists Croatia and Morocco, might not find the back of the net again in Qatar.

But then few would have bet on the boy from the hard streets of Consett in England's industrial north east finding his way onto football's most glamorous stage.

Herdman has plenty of respect for the challenge ahead but is itching for the fight.

"I think for the first time in a long time I have come to the place where I wanted to be as a coach and I know my players this is the moment they want to be in as well," said Herdman.

"They feel we can genuinely get in and have a right fight with these teams and be that team that overachieved and find our X-factor.

"To upset some teams, I get out of bed for that."

Team news

Lukaku, who is set to miss Belgium's first two games at least, is not the only player potentially out of the game against Canada. Right-back Thomas Meunier trained on his own on Sunday having seemingly recovered from a broken cheekbone last week.

Jan Vertonghen appears to have overcome injury and got 20 minutes against Egypt. A big question for Martinez is how to use in-form forward Lois Openda, who made his international debut in June and has been an impressive addition to the squad and an alternative to Michy Batshuayi.

For Canada, Herdman confirmed first choice goalkeeper Milan Borjan and midfielder Stephen Eustaquio were over nagging injuries.

With Maxime Crepeau already ruled out with a broken leg suffered in the MLS Cup final, Canada was facing a crisis in goal if Borjan, who has been bothered by an abdomen niggle, was unable to play leaving Herdman to choose from inexperienced backups in Dayne St. Clair and the uncapped James Pantemis.

Opta stats: Canada end 36-year World Cup wait

Since losing their final group game in 1994 (0-1 vs Saudi Arabia), Belgium are unbeaten in all 12 of their group stage games at the FIFA World Cup. They've won each of their last seven group matches in the competition, with only Brazil ever winning eight consecutive World Cup group games (twice, from 1986-1994 and 2002-2010).

Canada's appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup marks 36 years since their last participation, in 1986. It's the second longest gap between appearances in the finals tournament among teams taking part in this year's showpiece, after Wales' 64 years.

The young Spain players at the heart of coach Luis Enrique's new-look side make their global debut when they face the experienced veterans of Costa Rica in their Qatar World Cup opening match.

With captain Sergio Busquets the lone survivor of the Spain team that won the 2010 tournament in South Africa under then coach Vicente del Bosque, Luis Enrique has blooded a new generation of players in preparation for Qatar.

Three years into the restructuring of the national side after dismal showings in Brazil in 2014 and Russia in 2018, there are signs that the former Barcelona and Real Madrid star is building something that will be a force for years to come.

Barcelona midfielders Pedri, 19, Gavi, 18, plus their Catalan club team-mate Ferran Torres, 22, are three of the young faces in the fresh-faced Spain side.

A first World Cup meeting This is the first encounter between Spain and Costa Rica at the World Cup. In their three meetings - all friendlies - Spain are unbeaten against the Central American side (W2 D1)

Spain are facing Costa Rica for the fourth time since 2011. Their three previous head-to-heads have produced 12 goals, an average of four per game.

Luis Enrique - who led the Reds to the semi-finals of the Euros last year where they were eliminated by Italy on penalties - has picked 14 players aged 25 or under, and the average age of the squad is the third youngest among the 32 teams in Qatar.

For Costa Rica, playing in their sixth World Cup, the picture is almost the complete opposite.

Six of their squad members were part of the 2014 campaign, when Costa Rica qualified from a 'Group of Death' at the expense of Italy and England, and they are all now aged 30 or over, including striker Bryan Ruiz who is 37.

Colombian coach Luis Fernando Suarez's team are known for their solidity - they conceded only eight goals in qualifying - and for their ability to counter-attack, potentially posing a threat to Spain's 33-year-old defender Cesar Azpilicueta if he starts.

But the age of some of Costa Rica's core players will pose challenges beyond the physical demands of the game. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has not played a competitive game for his club Paris St Germain in five months after losing his place to Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma.

