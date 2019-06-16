Euro 2019 highlights: Italy U21s hit back to beat Spain, Poland surprise Belgium

Federico Chiesa celebrates putting Italy in front against Spain at the Euro U21 Championships

Watch highlights as Italy U21s fight back to beat Spain 3-1 and Poland stun Belgium at the U21 European Championships.

Fresh from the first day of the tournament, catch the highlights of the opening two games from Group A in Italy below.

Poland 3-2 Belgium

Poland surprised World Cup third-placed side Belgium's youngsters with an entertaining win in Reggio Emilia. The favourites took an early lead through Aaron Leya Iseka but Poland equalised 10 minutes later, and two second-half goals put them in full control before a Dion Cools strike six minutes from time set up a tense finish.

3:05 Highlights of the European U21 Championship match between Poland and Belgium from Group A Highlights of the European U21 Championship match between Poland and Belgium from Group A

Italy 3-1 Spain

Hosts Italy had a tough test against a Spain side including Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos, but they came through their opening game in Bologna courtesy of a Federico Chiesa double.

The Fiorentina winger cancelled out Ceballos' ninth-minute stunning opener, before putting Italy ahead shortly after the hour mark. A penalty eight minutes from time courtesy of Luca Pellegrini sealed the win for the hosts.

3:17 Italy U21 3-1 Spain U21 Italy U21 3-1 Spain U21

How can I watch the U21 European Championships?

Every game is live only on Sky Sports. Click here to see when every game will be played.

When can I see England playing?

England start their Euro 2019 campaign on Tuesday at 8pm against France, live on Sky Sports Football and skysports.com. You can keep up with all of their games and the latest news around camp here.