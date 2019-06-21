Euro 2019: Spain through to last four after thumping win over Poland

Spain made it through to the last four with a thumping win over Poland

Day seven at the 2019 European U21 Championships saw Spain through to the last four, and Italy waiting to discover their fate.

Watch the latest highlights from the 2019 European U21 Championships below...

Saturday

Spain 5-0 Poland

Spain topped Group A with a thumping win over Poland, thanks to goals from Pablo Fornals, Mikel Oyarzabal, Fabian, Dani Ceballos and Borja Mayoral.

Belgium 1-3 Italy

Italy finished second, having beaten Belgium 3-1 thanks to goals from Nico Barella, Patrick Cutrone and Federico Chiesa. Yari Verschaeren scored for Belgium, who had Isaac Mbenca sent off for a second yellow card in the last minute.

Friday

England 2-4 Romania

England are out of the European U21 Championships after a dramatic 4-2 defeat by Romania on Friday, which saw six goals under 20 minutes.

Romania had the majority of the chances in the first half, and went ahead through George Puscas' penalty (76), before Demarai Gray's fine leveller (79).

Ianis Hagi, Romanian legend Gheorghe's son, capitalised on Fikayo Tomori's error to make it 2-1 (85), and though Tammy Abraham equalised again (87), a double from sub Florinel Coman (89 and 90+3) put the game out of reach.

France 1-0 Croatia

France's narrow win over Croatia, thanks to Moussa Dembele's towering first-half header, confirmed England's elimination, but puts the French in a strong position for a last-four place. They now face Romania on Monday, level on points with their opponents on six points in Group C. With the defeat, Croatia were eliminated.

Thursday

Germany 6-1 Serbia

Luca Waldschmidt scored a hat-trick as defending champions Germany put one foot in the knockout stages at Euro 2019 with a 6-1 victory over Serbia on Thursday.

Marco Richter opened the scoring with his third goal of the tournament before Waldschmidt scored twice before half-time to put the Germans in control.

Mahmoud Dahoud added Germany's fourth after the break and set up their fifth as Waldschmidt completed his hat-trick 10 minutes from time.

Serbia were awarded a penalty on 83 minutes after Dahoud's foul on Lazar Randelovic, with Andrija Zivkovic scoring the late consolation for Serbia from the spot.

But Germany had the final word as Arne Maier rounded off a brilliant victory in stoppage-time that leaves Serbia on the brink of elimination.

Denmark 3-1 Austria

Denmark boosted their hopes of making the semi-finals with a 3-1 win over Austria.

Denmark went ahead after a great individual effort from Joakim Maehle but Austria equalised two minutes into the second half with an impressive header from captain Philipp Leinhart.

Austria missed the chance to take the lead when Christoph Baumgartner's penalty was saved by goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

And it proved to be a rueful miss as substitute Andrea Olsen scored Denmark's winner which leaves both sides level on three points heading into the final Group B game.

Wednesday

Italy 0-1 Poland

Spain's joy at keeping their hopes of progress alive were aided by Italy's 1-0 defeat to Poland on Wednesday - despite 31 attempts on goal.

Poland beat Belgium in their opening game, and Krystian Bielik's strike ensures they top the group ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Riccardo Orsolini was denied an equaliser when his strike was ruled out for offside before Lorenzo Pellegrini hit the post on a frustrating night for Italy.

Spain 2-1 Belgium

Spain secured their first victory of the 2019 U21 European Championships after West Ham new signing Pablo Fornals struck late in their 2-1 win over Belgium.

Spain took an early lead through Daniel Olmo after his first-time finish from Carlos Soler's cross, but Sebastiaan Bornauw levelled on 24 minutes after scrambling the ball over the line from a corner.

Ceballos hit the post with a near-post effort before the break, and the Real Madrid midfielder then hit the underside of the crossbar with a brilliant free-kick after the restart.

Spain had to wait until the 89th minute for substitute Fornals to secure a vital three points, and it was an effort worth waiting for as he found the net with a fierce strike from outside the box.

Tuesday

England 1-2 France

Ten-man England were stunned by two late France goals as they were beaten 2-1 in their opening European U21 Championship Group C clash in Cesena.

Phil Foden scored a stunner and France missed two penalties in an hectic encounter, before a Jonathan Ikone leveller (89) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's horror own goal (90+5) gave France victory.

England had the better of the early chances but France missed the best chance to take the lead through the penalty spot as Moussa Dembele saw his effort saved by Dean Henderson (25) after Jay Clarke-Salter had been penalised for a handball.

England got a deserved opener after the break as Phil Foden slalomed through four France tackles before coolly finishing (54), but there was more madness at the other end as a VAR review saw Hamza Choudhury dismissed for a nasty tackle in the area, only for Houssem Aouar's penalty to hit the post (66), before France's late double show.

Romania 4-1 Croatia

Romania picked up their first-ever U21 finals victory, as goals from George Puscas, Ianis Hagi, Tudor Baluta and Adrian Petre gave them a thumping 4-1 victory over Croatia.

Monday

Germany 3-1 Denmark

Champions Germany have made a winning start to the defence of their European U21 Championship title with a 3-1 victory over Denmark in their opening Group game.

Augsburg's Marco Richter applied the finishing touch to a move he started with Germany's first inside 30 minutes and a defensive mistake gave the holders their second as Richter seized upon a loose back pass to double the lead.

Denmark pushed for a goal that would get them back into the game - but succeeded only in falling further behind instead as Gianluca Waldschmidt lofted Germany's third into the back of the net at the end of a rapid counter.

Denmark did get a chance to pull one back when Timo Baumgartl was ruled to have handled in the box after a VAR referral. Robert Skov made no mistake from 12 yards but it was a mere consolation for the Danes.

Serbia 0-2 Austria

Luka Jovic lost for the first time following his summer switch to Real Madrid as Serbia U21s slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Austria U21s in their opening European Championship game.

Austria had to ball in the net nine minutes before half-time through Hannes Wolf, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

But when play resumed, the match was immediately stopped for the goal to be checked again by VAR, and it ruled Wolf was onside and the goal was allowed to stand.

The second half was marred by an horrific suspected leg break by Wolf after a tangling of legs with Vukasin Jovanovic, who received a straight red card after another VAR consultation.

And Austria made sure of the points from the resulting free-kick - Sascha Horvarth's delivery going past everyone to confirm a winning start for the Austrians that leaves Jovic and Serbia with plenty to do.

Sunday

Poland 3-2 Belgium

Poland surprised World Cup third-placed side Belgium's youngsters with an entertaining win in Reggio Emilia. The favourites took an early lead through Aaron Leya Iseka but Poland equalised 10 minutes later, and two second-half goals put them in full control before a Dion Cools strike six minutes from time set up a tense finish.

Italy 3-1 Spain

Hosts Italy had a tough test against a Spain side including Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos, but they came through their opening game in Bologna courtesy of a Federico Chiesa double.

The Fiorentina winger cancelled out Ceballos' ninth-minute stunning opener, before putting Italy ahead shortly after the hour mark. A penalty eight minutes from time courtesy of Luca Pellegrini sealed the win for the hosts.

