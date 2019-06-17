Euro 2019 highlights: England crumble, Romania hit four

Aaron Wan-Bissaka scores a late own goal to hand France the victory on a plate

Watch the latest highlights from the 2019 European U21 Championships in Italy and San Marino.

Day three of the tournament saw 10-man England crumble, while Romania made a statement with a thumping win over Croatia.

Tuesday

England 1-2 France

Ten-man England were stunned by two late France goals as they were beaten 2-1 in their opening European U21 Championship Group C clash in Cesena.

Phil Foden scored a stunner and France missed two penalties in an hectic encounter, before a Jonathan Ikone leveller (89) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's horror own goal (90+5) gave France victory.

England had the better of the early chances but France missed the best chance to take the lead through the penalty spot as Moussa Dembele saw his effort saved by Dean Henderson (25) after Jay Clarke-Salter had been penalised for a handball.

England got a deserved opener after the break as Phil Foden slalomed through four France tackles before coolly finishing (54), but there was more madness at the other end as a VAR review saw Hamza Choudhury dismissed for a nasty tackle in the area, only for Houssem Aouar's penalty to hit the post (66), before France's late double show.

Romania 4-1 Croatia

Romania picked up their first-ever U21 finals victory, as goals from George Puscas, Ianis Hagi, Tudor Baluta and Adrian Petre gave them a thumping 4-1 victory over Croatia.

Monday

Germany 3-1 Denmark

Champions Germany have made a winning start to the defence of their European U21 Championship title with a 3-1 victory over Denmark in their opening Group game.

Augsburg's Marco Richter applied the finishing touch to a move he started with Germany's first inside 30 minutes and a defensive mistake gave the holders their second as Richter seized upon a loose back pass to double the lead.

Denmark pushed for a goal that would get them back into the game - but succeeded only in falling further behind instead as Gianluca Waldschmidt lofted Germany's third into the back of the net at the end of a rapid counter.

Denmark did get a chance to pull one back when Timo Baumgartl was ruled to have handled in the box after a VAR referral. Robert Skov made no mistake from 12 yards but it was a mere consolation for the Danes.

Serbia 0-2 Austria

Luka Jovic lost for the first time following his summer switch to Real Madrid as Serbia U21s slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Austria U21s in their opening European Championship game.

Austria had to ball in the net nine minutes before half-time through Hannes Wolf, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

But when play resumed, the match was immediately stopped for the goal to be checked again by VAR, and it ruled Wolf was onside and the goal was allowed to stand.

The second half was marred by an horrific suspected leg break by Wolf after a tangling of legs with Vukasin Jovanovic, who received a straight red card after another VAR consultation.

And Austria made sure of the points from the resulting free-kick - Sascha Horvarth's delivery going past everyone to confirm a winning start for the Austrians that leaves Jovic and Serbia with plenty to do.

Sunday

Poland 3-2 Belgium

Poland surprised World Cup third-placed side Belgium's youngsters with an entertaining win in Reggio Emilia. The favourites took an early lead through Aaron Leya Iseka but Poland equalised 10 minutes later, and two second-half goals put them in full control before a Dion Cools strike six minutes from time set up a tense finish.

Italy 3-1 Spain

Hosts Italy had a tough test against a Spain side including Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos, but they came through their opening game in Bologna courtesy of a Federico Chiesa double.

The Fiorentina winger cancelled out Ceballos' ninth-minute stunning opener, before putting Italy ahead shortly after the hour mark. A penalty eight minutes from time courtesy of Luca Pellegrini sealed the win for the hosts.

