Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Crystal Palace remain without a handful of defenders for Monday's derby date with Brighton. Mamadou Sakho will sit out the Premier League clash as he serves the second of his three-match ban for a red card in the 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Joel Ward (knee), Patrick Van Aanholt (hamstring) and Jeffrey Schlupp (muscle) are also sidelined and that leaves boss Roy Hodgson with a selection problem at left-back.

Ex-Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald filled the void off the bench at Watford last weekend and is set to provide cover in that position against the Seagulls.

Brighton will give striker Aaron Connolly as much time as possible to prove his fitness ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park. Connolly is a doubt after missing Albion's draw with Wolves because of a groin problem, while Solly March remains sidelined by a similar issue.

Seagulls midfielder Dale Stephens serves a one-match ban after collecting his fifth yellow card of the campaign. Jose Izquierdo (knee) is still out.

Stat of the match: This will be Roy Hodgson's 100th game as Crystal Palace manager in all competitions (W37 D23 L39). He's the third manager to reach the milestone for the club in the 21st century, after Iain Dowie (123 games) and Neil Warnock (146 games).

