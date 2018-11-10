Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

New Zealand beat England by a single point at Twickenham, but find out why the defeat was controversial.

In the Premier League, Leicester fans paid tribute to club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in their first home game since his death.

Newcastle made it back to back league wins as Salomon Rondon starred while Lewis Hamilton came out on top in a close battle with Sebastian Vettel as they prepare for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

