European Paper Talk: Real Madrid lead chase for Jadon Sancho

With the January transfer window opening in just over a week, sides across Europe will be finalising their shortlists and beginning negotiations with clubs and players.

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour the European media to bring you the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

England teenage sensation Jadon Sancho is a Real Madrid target. The 18-year-old has starred for Borussia Dortmund this season and is deemed one of the most exciting prospects in world football. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also monitoring Sancho. (Marca)

Barcelona may only have 18-year-old Juan Miranda as a back-up for Jordi Alba, but the Catalan club are not likely to pursue another left-back in January and would rather focus on signing a centre-back and clinching a deal for Adrien Rabiot. (Marca)

Germany

Bayern Munich will face competition in the race to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig as the striker is also a Liverpool target. Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the 22-year-old and the Reds had scouts in attendance to watch Werner against Borussia Monchengladbach. (Abendzeitung)

Turkish Super Lig club Istanbul Basaksehir's president Goksel Gumusdag says he would be happy to sign Arsenal star Mesut Ozil. "If he wants to be with us as well, we would do anything to get him." (Bild)

Italy

Chelsea and AC Milan are working on a deal which would see Gonzalo Higuain arrive at Stamford Bridge and Alvaro Morata head to San Siro. The Blues would pick up the final six months of the Argentine's loan deal from Juventus and then have the option to buy him in the summer for around £30m. Morata, meanwhile, would head to Milan in a £40m switch. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Morata isn't the only Chelsea player Milan are interested in, with the Serie A club considering a move for Cesc Fabregas. However, Paris Saint-Germain are too in the race to sign the Spaniard next month. (Calciomercato)

The agent of Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele has warned it will cost around £71m to sign the midfielder. "The club are asking for €80m, although that could be negotiated a little bit through different agreements." (Calcio Napoli 24)

France

Thierry Henry is lining up a move for former Arsenal teammate Fabregas as he looks at add experience to his Monaco squad. The Gunners legend was also interested in Gary Cahill but the England international declined the offer. (L'Équipe)

So Henry's centre-back pursuit has continued and the Ligue 1 side has a four-man shortlist of Pepe, Laurent Koscielny, Andreas Christensen and Martin Skrtel. (Nice Matin)