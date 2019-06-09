Papers: Jan Oblak interested in Man Utd move

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak wants to leave the club this summer and is interested in a move to Manchester United.

Real Madrid will not buy Paul Pogba or Christian Eriksen this summer unless they can raise around €150m (£135m) in the transfer market.

Juventus are interested in re-signing Paul Pogba, but the Serie A champions would have to sell up to five players to be able to afford the Manchester United midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain are increasingly confident of reaching an agreement with Ajax for Matthijs de Ligt.

Mateo Kovacic's permanent deal at Chelsea is reportedly hanging in the balance with manager Maurizio Sarri edging closer to joining Juventus.

Rangers are closing in on an agreement to secure top loan target Ryan Kent for another season.

THE SUN

Arsenal's £43m raid for Sampdoria duo Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet has been rejected, with the Serie A club requesting £6m more.

Real Madrid could loan out Brazilian wonderkid Vinicius Jr with boss Zinedine Zidane and the board at loggerheads over his future.

Jordan Veretout looks set to snub a late swoop from Arsenal in order to join Napoli.

Maurizio Sarri is reportedly planning to leave Chelsea with Gonzalo Higuain and Emerson if he takes charge at Juventus.

Arsenal could seal a deal for AC Milan's Franck Kessie for £30m, but will have to face competition from Spurs and West Ham.

Manchester City have offered wonderkid Joao Felix a £100k-a-week, five-year deal to steal him from under rivals United's nose.

Leeds want to splash £35m for Liverpool pair Ryan Kent and Harry Wilson as they look to seal promotion to the Premier League.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has cooled off rumours of a move to Inter Milan by saying he is happy to stay at Arsenal.

Donny van de Beek wants a move to the Premier League to join either Manchester United or Tottenham.

Leeds are following in the footsteps of Sunderland and Manchester City and will be releasing a documentary about Marcelo Bielsa's first season at the club.

DAILY MIRROR

Valencia want to take Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez back to his native Spain.

Liverpool are front runners to sign Lille and Ivory Coast star man Nicolas Pepe.

France coach Didier Deschamps appears to have confirmed Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy will soon make the switch to Real Madrid.

Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder says it could be time for him to move on, with Barcelona believed to be keen on him as an alternative to Antoine Griezmann.

Liverpool coaches were wowed by young Benfica B midfielder David Tavares when the Reds came face to face with him in a Marbella friendly before the Champions League final.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are reportedly very close to completing the £60m signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP.

Chelsea have made a £62m offer for Valencia star Goncalo Guedes, but any deal would rely on the club's two-window transfer ban imposed by FIFA being listed.

Liverpool won't sign Max Kruse from Werder Bremen this summer because Jurgen Klopp is impressed with Divock Origi's form and doesn't want to block the progress of Rhian Brewster at Anfield.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers plan to send Jake Hastie out on loan just weeks after signing him from Motherwell.

Rangers flop Eduardo Herrera is set to return to Mexican club Necaxa next season.

Celtic are keen on Dinamo Zagreb star Amir Rrahmani but face competition from Belgian side Standard Liege.

Out-of-contract Charlton star Joe Aribo will decide his future this week amid interest from Rangers and Celtic.

DAILY RECORD

Marseille remain keen on Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham but the move hinges on them offloading Morgan Sanson to West Ham for £30m.

Henrik Larsson will not be making a stunning return to Celtic in a coaching role.

New Celtic star Marian Shved has been tipped for the top by Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko.

MLS side FC Cincinnati are targeting a move for Livingston's Scott Pittman.

Niall McGinn could hand Aberdeen a massive boost by returning for the Europa League.